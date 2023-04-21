The long battle between Santa Fe city and county over the future of the Agua Friá Traditional Historic Community is now before a state court.
The city on Friday filed a petition asking the state First District Court to prevent county approval of a neighborhood petition to expand the Agua Friá Traditional Historic Community designation to 1,075 acres of land slated for city annexation. Planning documents refer to the land as Area 1B.
The city announced its court petition in a news release sent late Friday afternoon that called the plan to expand the traditional historic community the "County’s Anti-Affordable Housing, Anti-Annexation Proposal."
In early April, residents presented a petition signed by more than half the area's registered voters. The county commission was set to hold a public hearing on the expansion request May 1 with a potential vote by county commissioners to follow.
If commissioners pass an ordinance adopting the historic designation, the city's annexation would then require support from a majority of voters in the area to go forward. Such a move by the county would amount to "intentional interference with a contract," the city argues, referring to a 2008 settlement agreement between the city and county.
"If the county adopts an ordinance to expand the Traditional Historic Community, it will render the city unable to fulfill its agreement with the county that states that the city will annex Area 1B," the city petition states.
In its Friday court filing, the city cast doubt on the validity of the residents' petition, arguing a lack of headers on signature pages and lack of independent signature verification is noncompliant with state election code. The city also argues the land in question does not meet the state requirements for a traditional historic community.
Resident Sid Monroe said he took part in a grassroots effort to petition for the expansion of Agua Friá Traditional Historic Community. He said the petition and signatures are fully valid.
"It’s extremely ironic that we’ve been in this limbo situation for 14 years where we can’t get any response or any action from the city, and as soon as we exercise what is a completely legal option to use our voice within our county representation, they slap a legal maneuver on us," Monroe said.
Monroe and other 1B residents criticized the city government at the recent county meeting, saying it has failed for years to provide services to them while enforcing land use laws.
"Everybody is not only fully aware of what they signed but fully fed up with the city and this kind of treatment; it goes exactly to our point that for 14 years the city has just told us to sit down and take it," he said.
The city and county entered into negotiations to resolve the issues related to the annexation in 2022, the city's news release states. It says after months of negotiations, the county went quiet following a counterproposal from the city. The county responded after the residents' petition process was underway.
"As we address fighting climate change and an affordable housing crisis, this is an incredibly important parcel of land to grow Santa Fe in a strategic, environmentally friendly way," City Councilor Signe Lindell said in the news release. "It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to request an injunction because we’re very close to an agreement, and I know the city’s been negotiating in good faith."
"What's frustrating for the councilors and the mayor is we've been acting in good faith for the whole year that I've been with city government now. ... This just came as a real shock that this was the pursuit. We think it's bad for the city and bad for the region," City Manager John Blair said Friday.
County Attorney Jeff Young could not be reached for comment on Friday.