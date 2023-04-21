The long battle between Santa Fe city and county over the future of the Agua Friá Traditional Historic Community is now before a state court.

The city on Friday filed a petition asking the state First District Court to prevent county approval of a neighborhood petition to expand the Agua Friá Traditional Historic Community designation to 1,075 acres of land slated for city annexation. Planning documents refer to the land as Area 1B.

The city announced its court petition in a news release sent late Friday afternoon that called the plan to expand the traditional historic community the "County’s Anti-Affordable Housing, Anti-Annexation Proposal." 

