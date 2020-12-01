The Chick-fil-A in Santa Fe was ordered to close for 14 days Tuesday by the New Mexico Department of Health after submitting four reports of positive COVID-19 tests among employees within the last two weeks.
Chick-fil-A is the first fast-food restaurant in Santa Fe closed by the state. The eatery may reopen Dec. 15, according to the Department of Health.
The restaurant is not eligible for the state's new surveillance testing program — which can help essential businesses avoid closure due to employee infections — because it is not considered an essential business, said Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Environment Department.
Smith’s Food and Drug on Cerrillos Road was allowed to reopen halfway through its state closure after agreeing to the program, and Sam’s Club is avoiding closure through the program even with nine reports of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Whole Foods in Santa Fe also avoided closure through the program, Hayden said.
The Walmart Supercenter in Santa Fe is scheduled to reopen Wednesday after a two-week closure.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.