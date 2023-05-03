The Santa Fe Charter Review Commission on Wednesday voted on its recommendations for amendments to the city's charter, including changes that would take away the mayor's vote in most legislative decisions while also giving the mayor veto power.
The nine-member commission was tasked in 2022 with reviewing several aspects of the municipal charter, which sets the city's government structure, and making recommendations for changes. The mayor and City Council will review the recommendations and could put them to a public vote in November.
Among the recommendations unanimously approved by the commission were to "reorganize articles that specify separation of powers" between the legislative and executive functions. Per the proposal, the mayor would only vote on legislative matters to break a tie. The mayor would also have veto power, which the council could override with a "super-majority" vote.
Another recommendation is to add a "financial management" section to the municipal charter that would detail the city's budget adoption process, as well as provide language on annual financial audits.
"The City Council shall provide for an independent annual audit of all city accounts and may provide for more frequent audits as it deems necessary," the proposal says. "The Council shall by ordinance update its financial processes and accounting systems, and prioritize budgetary resources to staff its financial services so as to facilitate timely completion of audits."
Another recommendation would lower the threshold of signatures needed for petitions for initiatives and referenda, which bring new laws or referenda on laws to the ballot for a public vote, from one-third of city voters to 15%. The existing threshold of one-third of city electors to recall the mayor would not be changed.
As far as the number of city districts and councilors, the commission recommended the issue be taken up after the 2030 U.S. Census is completed, proposing no changes.
The commission made other recommendations pertaining to governance that would not necessarily require charter amendments, such as the hiring of staff members for councilors.
Although the commission did not recommend changing the charter to allow for full-time councilors, it did recommend adding "one staff person assigned to each councilor."
"Full-time councilors may be warranted when the city population, through annexation or influx, reaches 100,000," the commission's report states. "Current trends suggest that that may occur in the 2030-2040 decade."
The commission also recommended — at the suggestion of residents — adding language to the charter requiring the city to adopt procedural rules "that ensure that all quasi-judicial proceedings conducted by the governing body and city commissions and boards adhere to established principles of procedural due process of law and fundamental fairness and apply these principles in an impartial manner to applicants and members of the community who participate in those proceedings."
A report from the commission on its recommendations is due to the council by May 10.