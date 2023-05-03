The Santa Fe Charter Review Commission on Wednesday voted on its recommendations for amendments to the city's charter, including changes that would take away the mayor's vote in most legislative decisions while also giving the mayor veto power. 

The nine-member commission was tasked in 2022 with reviewing several aspects of the municipal charter, which sets the city's government structure, and making recommendations for changes. The mayor and City Council will review the recommendations and could put them to a public vote in November.

Among the recommendations unanimously approved by the commission were to "reorganize articles that specify separation of powers" between the legislative and executive functions. Per the proposal, the mayor would only vote on legislative matters to break a tie. The mayor would also have veto power, which the council could override with a "super-majority" vote.

