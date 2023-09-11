Ann MacVicar fought back tears and clutched the American flag as she reflected on her memories of the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.

"It's just so raw," she said Monday in Santa Fe, following a solemn commemoration of the deadly event 22 years ago. 

Raw, but unforgettable: On a visual level, MacVicar can easily recall the sight of frantic parents coming to gather their children at the early childhood center she was overseeing at Kean University in Union, N.J., and the view of smoke emanating from the World Trade Center miles away. 

