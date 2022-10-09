On Sunday morning, Ashkia Trujillo, dressed in colorful regalia and with bells jangling on his ankles, was performing history for a crowd that had gathered around the Plaza stage.

To the pounding beat of a drum, Trujillo crouched to the ground and stepped forward carefully before rising into a series of triumphant jumps. His movements told the story of a warrior risking death by distracting an enemy encampment to give his tribe an opportunity to attack.

The Ohkay Owingeh performer punctuated his performances of traditional songs and dances by explaining the Native American history woven into them.

