On Sunday morning, Ashkia Trujillo, dressed in colorful regalia and with bells jangling on his ankles, was performing history for a crowd that had gathered around the Plaza stage.
To the pounding beat of a drum, Trujillo crouched to the ground and stepped forward carefully before rising into a series of triumphant jumps. His movements told the story of a warrior risking death by distracting an enemy encampment to give his tribe an opportunity to attack.
The Ohkay Owingeh performer punctuated his performances of traditional songs and dances by explaining the Native American history woven into them.
“Our history book is our dance,” Trujillo told the crowd.
Trujillo and his Spirit Feather Singers were one of several Native acts that took to the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday and Sunday for the city’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, an event organized by Tourism Santa Fe to honor the 23 tribes, nations and pueblos of New Mexico. The holiday officially takes place Monday.
The holiday was declared in 2016, when Santa Fe’s city governing body unanimously approved a resolution stating “Indigenous Peoples Day shall reflect on the ongoing struggles of indigenous people of this land and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that indigenous people add to our city.”
Two years after protesters used ropes and chains to topple the Soldiers’ Monument on Indigenous Peoples Day 2020, the remaining base of the monument — covered by a box constructed from beige panels — stood behind the weekend celebration. Two years later, after the completion of the CHART process — or Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — for the city and a final report that did not offer a firm recommendation for what should be done with the obelisk, the future of the Soldiers’ Monument, or what could replace it, is still unclear.
Karen Buller, board chairwoman for the Santa Fe Indigenous Center, said she had heard some ideas for alternatives to the obelisk, such as a fountain or two statues to honor a prestigious Native American and a prestigious Hispanic.
“What we’re interested in is having truth and history,” Buller said. “I think [the CHART process] kind of ignored it.”
James Stewart of Santa Fe attended the celebration Sunday, bringing some guests he was hosting from out of town. They stood before the box where the monument used to stand and the attendant signage discussing the controversy.
Stewart said he hasn’t paid close attention to the CHART process, but he hopes the city is making progress. He doesn’t believe the obelisk should be rebuilt.
“I hope there’s some sort of amicable resolution,” he said. “I hope it’s going forward because this is not a solution.”
Last week, the City Council voted to allow Indigenous Peoples Day, along with Santa Fe Pride and Juneteenth, to include commercial vendors. This year’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration did not include commercial vendors for the event, but a booth sold T-shirts and posters to benefit the Santa Fe Indigenous Center. Ryan Dodge, event organizer with Tourism Santa Fe, said the Council’s vote means future celebrations of the holiday could feature commercial vendors, although there are no official plans yet.
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center provides assistance with utility payments and rent as well as food for Native people in the area, according to director Caren Gala. Gala said last year the organization fed 4,600 people and provided $58,000 in cash assistance for utilities and rent.
The official poster for the event was designed by George Toya of Jemez Pueblo. Toya’s art, called the Indigenous Universe, featured symbols of tribes from throughout the region.
Toya is a painter and jeweler, and he manages a community gardening project at Nambe Pueblo that grows crops to distribute to the tribe’s members. He has been involved with the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Santa Fe for five years, and he sees the holiday as a step forward for younger Native people in the city.
“We’ve always been kind of in the background, not recognized or playing a secondary role in celebrations,” Toya said. “It’s good that the younger generation is coming up with a day that they recognize is for them.”
Toya said he would like to see the obelisk replaced by a work of art created by a local artist.
Wenona Nutima brought 12 members of her extended family to attend the annual celebration for the first time Sunday. Nutima and her family members made their way to the plaza from Tesuque to watch her son, James, perform a hoop dance with the Santa Fe group Lightning Boy Foundation.
James began hoop dancing lessons in July, she said. He became interested in the Native tradition after seeing other hoop dancers perform at his school in Santa Fe.
Nutima said she did not have an opinion on what should happen regarding the obelisk.
“Everyone feels like this is their community and that everyone should be represented,” Nutima said. “That’s what makes the city interesting, is it’s a collective. You just have to find your part in the city, and then you’ll feel good about yourself like we feel good about ourselves today.”