New fire restrictions are being implemented across New Mexico as the southwestern United States continues to endure extreme drought and a heat wave.
Santa Fe National Forest is expanding Stage 1 fire restrictions to the entire forest beginning Thursday. The restrictions were previously limited to the forest's western areas.
Carson National Forest also will implement Stage 1 restrictions Thursday, officials said in a news release.
Under the restrictions, campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves will be allowed only in developed campsites or picnic areas with fire rings or grills. Any torch with an open flame will be prohibited.
Stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters that use propane or other petroleum fuels will be allowed in an area with cleared space. Smoking, use of exploding targets, and operating some types of chainsaws will be prohibited.
The new restrictions come a day after Santa Fe National Forest officials closed a popular area of the Pecos Wilderness as crews continue to battle the Rincon Fire, a 531-acre blaze sparked by lightning in rugged terrain near Mora.
The hot and dry conditions remain a cause for concern, a spokesman for Carson National Forest wrote in an email.
"Most of Northern New Mexico, including the Carson National Forest, is abnormally dry due to extreme drought conditions," Ivan Knudsen wrote. "The exceptional heat in the area over the last few weeks has driven the fire danger up rapidly since the last round of significant area-wide precipitation.
"This increased fire risk has resulted in an increase of unintentionally started wildfires in the area," he added.
While the 1,900-acre Poso Fire burning near El Rito and the Rincon Fire were caused by lightning, the 700-acre Wolf Draw Fire that ignited late last month was caused by an illegal, abandoned campfire.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.