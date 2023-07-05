The Carson and Santa Fe national forests are both temporarily banning campfires, grills and any other fires outside of developed campsites or picnic areas due to high fire danger.
The Stage 1 fire restrictions take effect Friday for the Santa Fe National Forest and Monday for the Carson. The restrictions ban "building or igniting fires, campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves," except in developed campsites or picnic areas with permanent fire rings or grills built and maintained by the Forest Service, according to news releases announcing the restrictions. Campfires are banned at dispersed camping sites.
Stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters fueled by propane or other liquified petroleum fuels that can be turned on and off are still allowed in areas that are "barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials" within 3 feet, the Forest Service said. Smoking is only allowed in vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or when standing in an area that has been cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in diameter.
The restrictions, forest officials said, were prompted by the National Weather Service in Albuquerque recently releasing its 2023 monsoon outlook, predicting a late onset of monsoon season with below-average and above-average high and low temperatures, respectively, in Central and Northern New Mexico. This forecast, they said, suggests "continuing high fire danger through the majority of July."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather service was predicting highs in the middle to high 90s for the rest of the week in Santa Fe, with most of northwestern and Northern New Mexico under a fire weather watch. In a tweet, the weather service predicted very hot temperatures for the next seven days, with "potential for critical fire weather conditions" in the upper Rio Grande Valley and westward on Friday afternoon and early evening.
Violations of the restrictions are a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 for people and $10,000 for organizations.