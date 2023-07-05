061620FireDanger_27.JPG (copy)

The Carson and Santa Fe national forests are both temporarily banning campfires, grills and any other fires outside of developed campsites or picnic areas due to high fire danger.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Carson and Santa Fe national forests are both temporarily banning campfires, grills and any other fires outside of developed campsites or picnic areas due to high fire danger.

The Stage 1 fire restrictions take effect Friday for the Santa Fe National Forest and Monday for the Carson. The restrictions ban "building or igniting fires, campfires, charcoal grills, and coal and wood stoves," except in developed campsites or picnic areas with permanent fire rings or grills built and maintained by the Forest Service, according to news releases announcing the restrictions. Campfires are banned at dispersed camping sites.

Stoves, grills, lanterns and heaters fueled by propane or other liquified petroleum fuels that can be turned on and off are still allowed in areas that are "barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials" within 3 feet, the Forest Service said. Smoking is only allowed in vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites or when standing in an area that has been cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in diameter.

Recommended for you