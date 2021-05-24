Domestic goats and sheep will be forbidden in wilderness areas within the Santa Fe and Carson national forests because they can spread deadly diseases to longhorn sheep.
The U.S. Forest Service's order will run from Friday to Dec. 31, 2025, and includes banning domestic goats and sheep as pack animals.
It will cover the Pecos and Dome wilderness areas in the Santa Fe National Forest. In the Carson National Forest, the order will apply to the Latir Peaks and Columbine Hondo wilderness areas as well the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River Corridor.
These areas contain key habitat for the species or migration corridors.
Sheep and goats grazing illegally in wilderness areas is not a frequent problem and the order is intended to keep it that way, Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton wrote in an email.
"Just need to get it on the books so that in case anyone violates the order, we have legal standing to cite them," Overton wrote.
Bighorn sheep were nearly eradicated from New Mexico in the 1960s. Since then, collaborative efforts by federal agencies and the state Department of Game and Fish have reestablished bighorn sheep in their historic habitat.
Exposure to diseases carried by domestic animals can decimate a bighorn sheep.
Federal, state and local law enforcement, firefighters, organized rescue teams or anyone else authorized by permit are exempt from the order.
Violating the prohibition is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations.
