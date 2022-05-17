The severity of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which is nearly 300,000 acres and has been burning for more than 40 days, prompted officials at the Santa Fe National Forest and Carson National Forest to announce closure orders effective Thursday.
The orders will remain in effect through the end of 2022 unless officials rescind them before then.
That means forest lands, recreational sites, roads and trails are closed to the public.
The 1.6 million-acre Santa Fe National Forest already had initiated Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibit campfires, smoking, and blasting or welding with an open flame on forest property.
The last time the both forests closed entirely was in the summer of 2018 due to dry weather conditions and the potential for fire.
Santa Fe National Forest closed for about five weeks in June and July that year. The 1.5-million acre Carson closed for about two weeks.
Thankfully, that summer's monsoon arrived in July, bringing much-needed moisture and a reopening of both forests.
Lincoln National Forest spokeswoman Laura Rabon said Tuesday officials there are discussing a similar closure plan.
Closure, she said "is a real possibility for us in the near future."
Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gila National Forest, said he has not heard discussion of a possible closure, but the forest will initiate Stage 2 restrictions by the end of the week.
Efforts to reach a spokesperson for the Cibola National Forest were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, now the largest in the state's history, is 26 percent contained. Over 2,000 firefighters are combating it.