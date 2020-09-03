A local real estate agent said Santa Fe police officers failed to find a gun hidden underneath the seat of his stolen vehicle after it was found abandoned on the side of N.M. 599.
David Córdova said his 2016 Land Rover Discovery was stolen and his 2016 Ram truck was broken into overnight Aug. 7. The vehicles were parked at a gated community on Vegas Verdes Road.
When he got up Aug. 8, he noticed water bottles and food outside the door of his truck.
The night before, Córdova said, he had purchased about $400 worth of snacks and food for a movie shoot his production crew would film the next day.
He realized he must have left the doors of the truck unlocked, and someone took the food, two laptops, a rifle, numerous tools, his son’s elk hunting license and his checkbook.
According to a police report, the items were worth about $7,000.
The Santa Fe Police Department did not respond to an email sent this week with questions about the status of the investigation and the gun officers missed during their search of the vehicle.
When Officer Julian Martinez arrived to take his report, Córdova realized his Land Rover had been stolen and that the thieves must have taken the spare key he kept inside his truck.
After the theft, Córdova began driving around the city looking for his stolen vehicle and posted photos from security cameras of the break-in on various Facebook pages.
A few days later, Córdova said, he was driving early in the morning when he saw his Land Rover passing him near the intersection of Cerrillos and Airport roads.
He called 911 and began following the vehicle as it pulled into the Walmart parking lot, he said, when he considered ramming into it with his truck.
Instead, the Land Rover stopped and four people got out, but they quickly got back in and drove down Airport Road and onto N.M. 599.
A police car then passed them, Córdova said, but an officer later told him they suspended the chase for safety reasons.
Córdova then drove back onto N.M. 599, where he found the car abandoned on the side of the road with the engine blown.
A witness said they saw four men jump out and run into an arroyo, Córdova said.
Police found drugs, needles, half-eaten burritos, five wallets, as well as the items stolen from Córdova’s truck inside the Land Rover. Officers spent about three hours collecting evidence and going through the vehicle, Córdova said.
While waiting for a tow truck, Córdova continued to go through the vehicle and found a large caliber gun underneath the passenger seat. He then called the police. “[The officer] came and he was just white as a sheet,” Córdova said of the officer after he called him back to report the gun. “It doesn’t give you a lot of confidence when they miss a weapon under the seat.”
A number of people responded to Córdova’s Facebook posts, and someone contacted him to provide pictures of the Land Rover at an Allsup’s on the night it was stolen.
The tipster also gave him the names of two brothers who they said stole the vehicle, he said.
The names matched those of two men who fraudulently cashed his stolen checks at the Walmart in Española, Córdova said.
The New Mexican is not naming the two men because they have not been charged with a crime.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.