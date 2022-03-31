Rachael Speegle of the Verdes Foundation was talking to a customer on Shelby Street about the merits of cannabis topicals for a dog’s aches and pains.
“I’m excited about being able to help friends and family members — and dogs,” she said of the ability to sell legal cannabis for recreational use Friday.
Right around the corner, on Water Street, Leroy Roybal of Minerva Canna was showing off chocolate cannabis bars and dreaming of opening a consumption lounge, replete with a coffee bar, ice cream and music.
“This is an exciting time for New Mexico,” he said as he and his staff prepared more product for Friday’s grand opening.
Meanwhile on Cordova Road, manager Karen Gonzales of R. Greenleaf Organics store and her staff were busy preparing for the opening day’s festivities, which will include a DJ, a food truck, balloons and gift bags.
“I’m ready for the chaos,” she said with a laugh. And then, realizing Friday is April Fools’ Day, she added, “We’re not going to play any jokes on anyone.”
No joke, indeed. A little over a year after New Mexico approved the production, use and sale of recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older, about 20 retail stores in Santa Fe plan to hold grand opening events Friday to let people know they’re open for business. Some have already been operating as medical cannabis shops.
It is, many in the industry say, a historic day for the city and the state.
Nevertheless, numerous unanswered questions about the industry’s economic impact remain — such as whether New Mexicans who get into the cannabis business will succeed and whether the recreational cannabis sales will gobble up product for established medical cannabis patients.
Many hope it will lead to economic opportunity and create jobs, including for locals eager to get into the business on some level, including as sales associates. Walking by an array of glass-lined cases featuring topical salves, vaping oils, pre-rolled joints, edibles and bongs, Speegle — who has 12 employees working in her downtown Santa Fe store — said it is an industry that can keep “young people here.”
Those people can work as cultivating engineers, botanists, farmers, product managers and laboratory testers, she said.
While some state financial analysts say the recreational business can bring tens of millions, if not more, into the state’s coffers, Speegle said she’s not sure that’s as “impactful to the lives of New Mexicans” as the jobs “for people to be able to create their own businesses and be part of the commerce.”
Roybal and Gonzales expressed similar sentiments, saying all their employees are locals who are eager to work in the fledging industry.
Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell said she believes the industry will “for sure” help locals find jobs. And while she sees the business as “an economic driver,” she said it’s too soon to tell how the opening weekend will play out, or whether, down the line, it pays off economically for the state and city.
“It’s here and we’re going to deal with it,” she said. “I hope it is an economic [boon] for the city and for some individuals.”
In Santa Fe, one can already see clusters of cannabis stores developing in such areas as Rufina Street, the Railyard and downtown. Most entrepreneurs are likely looking at the business as a profitable one, and perhaps with good cause.
The New Mexico cannabis industry is slated to generate between $100 million and
$120 million in revenue in the first year, according to early estimates, increasing to around
$400 million a year by 2027.
Comparatively, Arizona’s recreational cannabis industry went live in January 2021 and has since resulted in $650 million in revenue, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
Cannabis sales revenue in Colorado, the first state to legalize use and possession of recreational cannabis in 2012, has grown year after year, according to the state’s Department of Revenue. In 2021, Colorado reported $2.21 billion, a record for cannabis sales revenue across the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has long championed legalizing recreational cannabis, arguing it will provide more jobs and bring new revenue. On Thursday, she said she hopes opening day brings “long lines. That is an indication folks want this product, want this industry, want this business and are fully prepared to responsibly participate. Good retail sales are good for everyone involved.”
Still, others caution there’s bound to be winners and losers in the industry. Speegle said her in-laws started the Verdes Foundation as a medical cannabis company in 2011. The integrated cannabis company — meaning it has the right to produce, manufacture and sell product — now has three locations statewide and employs 150 people.
She feels pretty secure about the company’s future. But Speegle said she is concerned about oversaturation in the retail sector. As of Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Control Division had approved 151 retail licenses in New Mexico and 66 in Santa Fe,
with many more pending approval. (That does not mean all those licensees plan to open this weekend.)
In Santa Fe, there may be enough business to keep stores busy, she said. But Speegle wonders if cannabis retailers in other towns will have as much support and whether the system is “setting people up for bankruptcy.”
And she, like other retailers reached for comment, wonders if there will be enough medical cannabis on hand to ensure the state’s 130,000 medical patients get what they need. State statute requires all retailers to keep at least 20 percent of their stock on hand for those medical patients.
She said she could see the situation becoming a “territorial issue, with medical customers feeling they could be disenfranchised by the recreational program.”
Roybal is more optimistic, noting longtime medical cannabis producers, like Minerva Canna, have increased production levels as much as possible in anticipation of this weekend. If there is a rush this weekend that leads to a temporary shortage, he envisions it leveling out in terms of both business and having enough product on hand.
Gonzales said medical cannabis patients she talks to say they are not worried about accessing product. They just don’t want to stand in long lines full of recreational users, especially the first weekend, when the novelty of the new enterprise may attract more customers than expected.
Her Santa Fe store is planning to set up two lines for customers — one for recreational, one for medical — to prevent that potential problem. She also plans to open at 7:01 a.m. Friday, whereas many other shops will open later in the morning.
Yet no one could say with certainty that Friday would be a boom day. Some recreational customers might be growing on their own at home, which is also legal. Others might wait until after the initial weekend to avoid potential crowds.
Speegle wonders if it will take time to develop that new customer base. She said that when her in-laws started the Verdes Foundation years ago to fill orders, they sat by the phone waiting for customer calls. The phone didn’t ring.
“This is truly the unknown,” she said, adding it begs the question, “If you build it, will they come?”
And while it’s legal to buy and use cannabis in New Mexico now, it is illegal to use it in public, and violators face citations and fines of up to $50.
That’s one reason Roybal looks forward to creating a comfortable consumption lounge on his Water Street property. He envisions yoga classes in the morning, coffee and conversation in the afternoon and, of course, joints all day long.
“We want people high and happy on the Plaza,” he said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.