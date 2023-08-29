Two distinct forms of campaigning are underway in Santa Fe's city election. There's truth-slinging and then there's mudslinging.

Louis Carlos is being spattered with a broad and dirty brush that ignores truth in favor of labels designed for shock value.

A candidate for city councilor in District 3 on the south side, Carlos has become a target of someone churning out anonymous mailings. His attacker recently sent me a letter describing Carlos in fat red letters as an abuser and a bully.


Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you