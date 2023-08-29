Two distinct forms of campaigning are underway in Santa Fe's city election. There's truth-slinging and then there's mudslinging.
Louis Carlos is being spattered with a broad and dirty brush that ignores truth in favor of labels designed for shock value.
A candidate for city councilor in District 3 on the south side, Carlos has become a target of someone churning out anonymous mailings. His attacker recently sent me a letter describing Carlos in fat red letters as an abuser and a bully.
The sender attached court records to a notecard bearing the derogatory descriptions. Oddly enough, those records actually are favorable to Carlos.
They show state prosecutors in June 2006 charged Carlos with battery but dropped the case nine months later "on the grounds that it is in the best interest of justice."
Carlos, now 52, was never convicted of battery or any other crime. But in a mudslinging campaign, truth is the first casualty.
"I knew this was going to come up. These are just allegations, unfounded allegations at that," Carlos said Tuesday.
What led to the battery charge Carlos faced? Two of his sons, then young children, got into a fight after playing on a trampoline while visiting relatives. Carlos spanked both boys.
He maintains the case only got legs because he and his then-wife were in a bitter dispute over custody of their three children.
"I have nothing to hide. This whole thing stemmed from a terrible divorce and terrible allegations relating to child custody," Carlos said.
Carlos claims his then-wife coached their younger son to say the spanking was abusive.
Truth is never easy to come by, especially in bitter family disputes that land in the court system and the state agency responsible for protecting children.
In this political campaign, the best attainable version of the truth comes from professionals who investigated Carlos.
In addition to prosecutors dismissing the criminal case, the state Children, Youth and Families Department declined to move against Carlos. He ended up with shared custody of his sons and daughter after his wife moved to the Texas Panhandle.
Prosecutors in Doña Ana County, where the battery charge was filed, ultimately decided Carlos' use of corporal punishment was not abuse.
Doña Ana County in that era had one of the state's tougher district attorneys, Republican Susana Martinez. She went on to become a two-term governor of New Mexico on a law-and-order platform.
Carlos, married three times and the father of eight, now has two young children. He doesn't spank them, saying he changed his philosophy of parenting long ago.
"I grew up with a father who was very abusive," Carlos said. "Coming from that environment, I used to believe spanking was the right approach to discipline. I never abused any of my children but, as I grew older and more patient, I no longer believed in spanking them."
The packet distributed by the unidentified critic also documents Carlos' first wife filing for a long series of temporary restraining orders against him. He claims these civil actions also figured in their confrontations over child custody.
Carlos at the time was a sergeant in the Santa Fe Police Department unit specializing in crimes against children. An allegation of misconduct might have resulted in his losing custody.
The charges of battering a child and then intruding on his former wife led to a series of internal police investigations of Carlos.
He maintained his law enforcement certification throughout the process and continued to be promoted. He retired in 2015 from the Santa Fe Police Department as a captain, having served 21 years.
Carlos became a private investigator, but returned to law enforcement in 2018 as police chief and public safety director of Española. In addition to the police department, he was in charge of the fire department, the jail and the animal control division.
His stay as a top administrator was short. Carlos resigned after one year.
"Let's just say it was because of pressure for political favors. The worst thing you can say to a politician is, 'No,' because then they'll blackball you," Carlos said.
He immigrated to the United States from Mexico as a boy of 5. Carlos says he impersonated a cousin in order to cross the border.
He became a U.S. citizen at 22. By then he had already been a correctional officer in Texas prisons. Raised in Southern New Mexico, he moved to the northern part of the state after he was old enough to land a job in law enforcement.
Council District 3 is an area teeming with immigrants. Carlos identifies with them, but not with the area's apathy. District 3 traditionally has the lowest voter turnout of the city's four political wards.
Carlos says his camp has helped two dozen people register to vote, part of his strategy to increase turnout.
He had three opponents for the council seat until recently. Miguel Acosta dropped out of the race.
Pilar Faulkner and Eric Morelli also are running in District 3. They filed notice of their candidacies with the county clerk by Tuesday's deadline.
Carlos knows he has flaws in his background, notably filing for bankruptcy after each of his two divorces.
As for how he disciplined his boys when they fought one another, he's not worried. Politics is a dirty business, but he says the public can see through mud baths.