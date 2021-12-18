Shoplifting and theft no longer are crimes hiding in the shadows.
Security and law enforcement officials in Santa Fe say the bad guys are increasingly brazen — and at times violent — as they steal goods or money, then flee from area stores and restaurants.
"We can see from the numbers that when there is an encounter, we are seeing it is at a higher level of violence," said interim Santa Fe Police Department Chief Paul Joye. "We have increased our close patrols in business areas to be a deterrent to crime, and we ask employees not to confront people if they don't absolutely have to."
Though police say calls for relatively minor crimes like larceny or breaking and entering are down compared to 2019, calls for violent battery and assaults are up — and their effects are increasingly public at Santa Fe businesses as city shoppers once again flock to stores in the Christmas season.
In recent weeks:
- A Cerrillos Road Walmart manager was stabbed in the chest in November by a man with a pocket knife while he attempted to escort him from the store due to concerning behavior.
- A few days later, 30-year-old Leonard Esquivel was charged with armed robbery after he was accused of pulling a hatchet on an employee at Walmart's south-side location while attempting to flee with stolen items out a fire escape door, according to court records.
- Jacob Montoya, involved in a long-distance high-speed chase and shootout with police in late November that resulted in the death of his passenger, recently was charged with four counts of armed robbery after he was accused of robbing several Santa Fe fast-food restaurants at gunpoint in their drive-thru lanes.
Small businesses, it seems, are no more secure: Rowley's Farmhouse Ales in the middle of town was robbed at gunpoint while employees closed the business in August, and at least one downtown restaurant is closing earlier than it once did. Others are considering hiring private security.
Charlie Johnston, the owner of a local security company that serves businesses downtown, said "there seems to be a lot more of all-around late-night misbehavior. People are definitely on edge more so than they've ever been, and obviously it's something that security takes the brunt of a lot of times."
Johnston said a number of his clients' customers ask to be escorted to their vehicles in the evening. He warns his less-experienced security staff to be vigilant.
"I always tell them: Call us or call the police before you try and deal with anything [in the neighborhood] nowadays," he said. "Because even walking into that situation, trying to help someone, I would feel that it's much more dangerous now than it was before."
It's unclear whether crime at big-box stores is escalating, though some shoppers and employees have reported seeing people leaving with goods they didn't purchase.
District 3 City Councilor Chris Rivera, who sits on the city's community health and safety task force, said his family has witnessed shoplifters walk out of stores with goods.
"[Staffers] basically let them know they've been told not to confront them, not to do anything about it," he said. "Unfortunately, I think that's the way a lot of businesses are moving to and I think that's the right thing."
Efforts to reach national spokespeople on employee safety protocols at Walmart, Lowe's Home Improvement and The Home Depot were unsuccessful.
A statement from Target said security teams in every store are trained to maintain a "safe shopping environment."
"We invest time and resources in our store leaders and security team members so they can protect themselves and de-escalate potential safety issues," the statement said. "We also work with law enforcement on an ongoing basis to address organized retail crime."
Still, Santa Fe police Lt. Jimmie Montoya said officers do see a change in stores.
"I would say over the past year, we've seen an increase in shoplifts where they turn into an aggravated assault," he said. "The person may be armed with a knife or they may have a firearm in their waistband. … For me, it's hard to say why the increase, but we have seen an increase."
Montoya said police try to educate business owners or employees at big-box stores on how to de-escalate situations until police can arrive. Officers' presence increases as much as possible during the holidays, he added.
Sam Gerberding, general manager of Inn of the Governors and Del Charro Saloon, said he never before had a policy on whether employees should confront a potentially armed person, but he's considering developing one now after a gun was pulled on one of his employees.
He also is planning to train his employees in de-escalation tactics and hired Johnston's Security Asset Solutions to watch over his business.
"We did move to hire a security company seven days a week in the evenings," he said. "I want my staff to feel safe, and I want them to be there. If I end up feeling I'm wasting money — excellent, I'm happy, because that means I don't have situations."
Not far away, Patrick Lambert, co-owner of the popular downtown Santa Fe restaurant Cowgirl BBQ, said concerns about employees' safety have led him to alter the eatery's hours.
"We close early because we are sick of dealing with it," he said, adding he hopes the city will take direct action to protect businesses while also supporting people in need.
Such concerns have reached the ears of local officials who say they recognize the complexity of the issue and are willing to sit down with business owners to come up with solutions.
"I know that in the past we've organized a meeting with businesses that are interested in addressing the issues that are impacting their business," said City Councilor Michael Garcia. "It sounds like it is time that should reorganize. It is best for us to be proactive than reactive."
County Commissioner Hank Hughes said there's a distinction between those trying to survive and those assaulting others.
"There's a difference between someone who's trying to get their basic needs met, like get out of the weather by hiding in a car or begging for food or money to get food," he said. "That's quite different from somebody taking a gun into a business and trying to steal all the money so they can go buy drugs. Those are two different levels."
He added officials are trying to address the issues "with the tools we have, which is the sheriff's office and police department for criminal activity," he said.
Montoya said police need support from the public, with people notifying police of suspicious activity, providing witness accounts and supporting their investigations.
"We're only as good at our job if we have people helping us out," he said. "I like to refer to it as a team effort."
The criminal justice system needs to take this sort of violent crime dead seriously, before innocent people end up seriously dead. If that means amending the laws that give us the criminal justice revolving door, just do it.
