Alyssia Lovato has been riding the city buses in Santa Fe on and off for several years now, but since taking in her two young nephews recently, she said it has become a necessity.
“They always ask to ride the bus now,” she said, adding they love going to places like the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.
But taking the bus is also necessary for Lovato to get to work each day since the battery in her car started having problems.
While the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of bus drivers have led to reduced service for Santa Fe Trails, riders like Lovato who depend on the buses are hoping for a return to normal soon.
Lovato takes Route 6 to her job at La Fonda. The route is one of several that currently offers only on-demand service, meaning riders must call in to request a ride.
The longest she has waited for on-demand bus service has been about an hour, she said, as opposed to the regular service, which came every half-hour.
Of the 10 bus routes in the city, five were reduced from regular stops to on-demand service in 2021 because of the driver shortage.
The vacancy rate in the city’s transit division has remains among the highest in city government, along with other areas that have struggled to recruit like the Finance Department and Parks and Recreation. The vacancy rate for drivers in the division was just over 50% in recent weeks.
Currently, the division is down 31 drivers for fixed routes, out of a desired 56, and down seven drivers out of 18 for the wheelchair-accessible vans that pick up riders as part of the Santa Fe Ride program.
City officials point to ongoing recruitment efforts to hire drivers, such as a citywide 3% pay raises for all employees who make less than $100,000 per year.
Many of the city’s bus drivers, however, belong to the city employee union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999, which remains in contract negotiations with the city and has not approved the raise for members. While nonunion employees in the city began to get 3% raises beginning July 1, unionized employees will not receive the raises unless the union votes to approve them.
Transit Division Director Thomas Martinez said his staff would be recruiting drivers at two upcoming events in Santa Fe and would soon be hosting a “rapid-hire” event, which the department has held in years past along with other city departments looking to recruit.
The ongoing shortage of drivers also means longer hours for the current drivers.
Johhny Doubleday has worked as a driver for Santa Fe Trails for almost four years. He said the extra work — 20 hours of overtime per week typically — is taking its toll.
“At times I appreciate the overtime because it got me a place to rent, but it kind of burns you out when you’re working that many hours,” he said.
Bus drivers for Santa Fe Trails currently earn between $17 to $20 per hour.
Doubleday said while he has seen new drivers coming on in recent months, they have also lost some to retirement. He believes a pay increase could help to entice new recruits, but he said housing costs in Santa Fe make things harder.
“We really need some people,” he said. “We’re like a family there. ... You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”
A “multimodal transition plan” adopted by city councilors in 2022 calls for expanding bus service to Santa Fe Regional Airport as well as expanding residential developments Tierra Contenta and Las Soleras. The planning document also recommends extended hours Saturdays and the implementation of flexible “microtransit” services in some parts of the city.
Driver Edward Montoya — who has worked in transit in Santa Fe for 17 years — said he believes the expansions are “absolutely” possible but only if the division can hire more drivers.
“We’re only serving a small part of the city,” he said. “We could be doing a lot more if we had the personnel.”
While he is driving his routes, Montoya said, he is “always recruiting,” asking riders to apply to become bus drivers if they have valid licenses and can pass a background check.
Montoya said many of his fellow drivers have grown frustrated with the union, as they watch their nonunion coworkers receive raises that started July 1. Several have been talking about jumping ship, he said.
Montoya said he currently works 45 hours per week but most of his fellow drivers work more than 50 hours per week, with schedules that run from early morning to past dinnertime.
Drivers working the on-demand routes work hard to deliver the service, too, he said, “zipping around town” to get residents to work in the morning where the services are not currently offered on a fixed route.
“Our guys are top notch,” he said. “We try our best to keep the wheels rolling.”