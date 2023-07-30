Alyssia Lovato has been riding the city buses in Santa Fe on and off for several years now, but since taking in her two young nephews recently, she said it has become a necessity.

“They always ask to ride the bus now,” she said, adding they love going to places like the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.

But taking the bus is also necessary for Lovato to get to work each day since the battery in her car started having problems.

072123_AV_Public Transit_004.jpg

Vince Copia, 55, rides the bus Friday after the engine of his car blew out. Current drivers say the bus service in the city could expand if the city is able to fill staffing shortages. "We’re only serving a small part of the city," driver Edward Montoya said. "We could be doing a lot more if we had the personnel."
072123_AV_Public Transit_008.jpg

A Santa Fe bus driver works his route Friday. Despite staffing shortages and prevalent overtime work, drivers say they are trying to reach more of the city. “Our guys are top notch,” Edward Montoya said. “We try our best to keep the wheels rolling.”

