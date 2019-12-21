‘Twas two nights before Christmas, and all through the brewhouse,
Every drinker was chugging, filling beer in their mouths.
That’s right, it’s Festivus time — a Dec. 23 tradition at Rowley Farmhouse Ales that mirrors the sitcom Seinfeld‘s sentiment, “Festivus for the rest of us,” a gathering of outcasts and folks looking to celebrate the season in a nontraditional way.
“It’s a joke holiday, really,” said John Rowley, the hotspot’s brewmaster, adding Jews, Catholics and atheists alike come together for the event. “It’s a great time. Everybody has a lot of fun!”
But Rowley’s long-awaited Festivus — with its Secret Santa gift exchange, featuring gag gifts like toilet paper with Donald Trump’s face on each sheet — is just one way breweries across town get in the Christmas spirit.
Almost every brewpub in Santa Fe creates holiday-themed brews, typically with festive flavors of cinnamon, clove, chocolate or chile. Some host events with twinkling lights and Santa suits, and others make limited edition six-packs or other festive merchandise.
Whatever reindeer-ish, red-and-green-ish thing a brewpub chooses to do, one thing is clear: As the local craft brew scene continues to play a larger role in everyday life, beer has also become an integral part of the holiday season.
“Beer just brings people together. It’s about community,” said Rowley. “It’s hard to be upset when you’re drinking a good beer.”
At Rowley Farmhouse Ales, the third annual Festivus mimics the beloved Seinfeld episode in which characters celebrate Christmas with a Festivus dinner; an aluminum Festivus pole in lieu of a tree; airing of grievances; feats of strength, like lifting a car; and recognition of Festivus miracles.
Rowley said most people at the Santa Fe reenactment don’t share grievances, and “we don’t really do the feats of strength because I don’t want anyone to get hurt … or us to get sued,” he said. But everything else is a go.
For the event, Rowley said, he and his brewing team infused their award-winning Germophile beer, which won a silver medal at last year’s Great American Beer Festival, with cinnamon, cranberry and orange peel. There’s only one keg, Rowley said, so the brew will likely run out by night’s end.
“You don’t have to [make a holiday beer]. … You’d be a Grinch if you don’t,” Rowley said.
In addition, they’ll serve a Dark Brett Saison dubbed “Hail Stan,” which integrates darker malts and a caramelization technique, tasting “like a stout but not quite a stout” and “definitely funkier than your typical farmhouse ale, although farmhouse ales all tend to be funky,” Rowley said. Since Rowley made a barrel rather than a keg of this brew, there’s a chance it could stick around on tap for the next month, he said — “until whenever it runs out.”
Meanwhile, at the Santa Fe Brewing Co., the seasonal State Pen Porter is back on tap, alongside Adobe Igloo and the Black IPA.
Usually, the brewery does a “12 Days of Christmas” beer rotation, said David “Merkin” Ahern-Seronde, the company’s brewer. This year, however, they’ve been busy prepping the opening of their new brew hall, which opened Friday: “The best thing to happen to us in the last five years,” he said.
Still, the State Pen is enough of a reason to celebrate: “It’s my favorite winter beer. It’s warm, it’s chocolatey. It’s like snow, like a fresh powder day,” he said. The brew, with notes of toasted nuts and chocolate, was once a year-round “staple,” Ahern-Seronde said, but last year the brewery decided to make it a holiday-only beverage.
Sadly, he said, “the Black IPA and the porter will likely not be back. This is the last run of those.”
Adobe Igloo, he said, is infused with red chile and chocolate, making it one of the more fun concoctions to create this time of year: “There’s nothing like 5 pounds of powdered red chile and 25 gallons of chocolate in the air!”
Second Street Brewery will feature three versions of its famed Skookum Barleywine, as well as its beloved Anniversary Ale, which is served every December to honor the brewery’s anniversary.
Mariah Scee, Second Street’s creative director, said the anniversary brew is a well-awaited classic with “a hint of spice to it. … It’s a classic Second Street beer.”
Second Street will also sell 200 limited edition beer packages for the holidays, which feature two canned Barleywines — one barrel-aged, one not — with a commemorative button, bundled in packaging with hand-block-printed holiday designs. The packages, Scee said, will be available until the end of the month for $20.
Scee said that nowadays, folks gravitate toward nice liquor or craft brews as gifts — something “very different than 20 years ago. I don’t think it would have been a very good gift back then, but now it is,” she said. “The more interesting beer there is out on the market, the more it becomes something special you can gift to someone.”
On Dec. 15, Second Street’s Rufina Taproom played host to its Brewhouse Bazaar — “Our big holiday shopping event,” Scee said — with 44 local vendors, who sold ceramics, paintings and apothecary goods. And on Saturday, the brewery had its annual Hip Hop for the Holidays, with a smaller pop-up market in the lounge and a variety of hip-hop performances.
Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery also celebrated with a Christmas Barn Dance of “good holiday honky tonk fun,” its website said. The event featured two-step dances, waltzes and holiday music.
Once Christmas ends, the festivities do not.
The primo event most brewers look forward to is WinterBrew Fest, which is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales concocted an imperial oatmeal stout with its Sin Barreras, fusing cacao nibs, wasabi and coconut flakes, inspired by a cookie Rowley’s friend had at Izanami restaurant about a month ago. The “killer combination,” as Rowley calls it, will be available at the festival and then at the brewery on Maclovia Street until the barrel runs out.
But until then, whether it’s Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s or even Festivus, there’s something universal about drinking beer during the holidays: “It brings people joy,” Rowley said.
And whatever the occasion, “There’s a beer out there for everybody,” Rowley said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.