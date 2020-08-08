Visitors seeking inspiration and calm strolled through the Santa Fe Botanical Garden on Saturday for the first time in months.
While the nonprofit’s finances had a rocky spring, board members and volunteers hope reopening signals the garden will survive during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I was afraid it was going to be overgrown,” said Bob Ackenhausen, a volunteer meandering through the garden Saturday morning for the first time since it closed in March.
“It seems like the horticulturists have really been taking care of the garden,” added his wife, Nancy Ackenhausen. “The buffalo grass in the orchid is new this season. It really looks so pretty.”
In June, the garden’s board of directors cut costs by releasing CEO Clayton Bass, who had worked there since 2013. It also reduced the hours of its remaining staff.
Jim Moore, interim and volunteer executive director, said the garden recently hired Rick Herrman as operations and finance director. Herrman has previous experience managing membership, education programs and facility maintenance at the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute in Texas.
“We’ve survived. We will survive. We’re going to thrive. We’re going to expand,” Moore said. “We were ready for the big spring deluge of people and then we had to shut down. Of course the shrubs and the trees didn’t know that, so we’ve kept it in absolutely spectacular conditions.”
According to annual reports, the garden’s two locations — the botanical garden on Museum Hill and the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in La Cienega — receive around 60,000 visitors each year. And the nonprofit relies on tickets sales, about 400 volunteers and 1,645 membership households for support. In 2018, the nonprofit had $1,120,764 in income and $1,187,284 in expenditures, according to financial statements.
The garden is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It is closed for cleaning from noon to 2 p.m. All tickets, which are $7 to $10 and free for children under 12, must be reserved at www. santafe botanicalgarden.org.
The garden is continuing educational programs online with livestreams such as “Herbal Oils with Easy to Grow Plants” and a fig propagation workshop. Moore said the garden will continue virtual partnerships with school districts as it runs educational outreach programs with 35 schools.
On Saturday morning, a few dozen New Mexicans found a rare peace between the rocks and plants.
“I’m looking for inspiration. I came here for ideas for my own landscaping,” said Kevin Kierst, who drove from Taos. “Ideas and also the scenery. It’s a very calming place.”
