The Santa Fe Botanical Garden no longer has a CEO.
Officials at the botanical garden said the chief executive officer position was eliminated to stem the financial bleeding after the garden had to shut down in March due to state public health orders.
The garden is now led by volunteer Executive Director Jim Moore, who was vice chairman of the garden’s board of directors.
The board announced June 30 it had to “confront the difficult financial and operational challenges of the ongoing pandemic crisis.” The board at that time released Gordon Bass, who had been the garden’s CEO since the months before it opened in July 2013.
No other layoffs are currently planned but hours were reduced for the 18 employees; all but two are part-time, Moore said.
“We’re going to preserve this garden,” Moore said Friday. “We are going to have it maintained and looking beautiful.”
The private, nonprofit Santa Fe Botanical Garden closed in mid-March. It has had no admissions income — except for one day open in June — and also was forced to cancel three fundraisers during the COVID-19 crisis. But the garden did raise more than $125,000 in a May and June “Spring Appeal” and did have help from federal Paycheck Protection Program funding to pay salaries through June, Moore said.
“That made a huge difference in May and June,” he said.
The botanical garden, still in its early years, has no endowment and minimal reserves. Moore likened it to a business startup. Income was reinvested into the garden, which Bass doubled in size in 2016 with the exhibit Ojos y Manos: Eyes and Hands and now has about 23 acres.
The garden, which also operates the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve, leases land from the state.
“We are being careful with our cash,” Moore said. “We are fine with cash but not indefinitely.”
He said eliminating the CEO position was among several options considered in the past few weeks.
With many businesses around the world closed in spring, some have used the down time to rethink how they function. The Botanical Garden is no different, Moore said.
“It’s an opportunity to step back and reimagine everything,” Moore said. “One thing I’m so excited about is we have very financially experienced people on the board.”
One thing Moore wants for the future is stronger financial reserves. The $125,000 Spring Appeal was the largest appeal the garden had done, he said.
The garden’s board of directors is composed of a number of executive from across the country who live lcoally either part-time, full-time or eventually plan to relocate.
“There is a tremendous amount of passion for Santa Fe and New Mexico in every way,” Moore said. “There is a great interest in the environment, climate change, sustainability, what grows here, water. The level of involvement of board members is high. This is a working board.”
The financial situation for the Botanical Garden evolved since March. At first, it looked like a June opening was possible and then a July 1 opening. The delays and conclusion of the Paycheck Protection Program loan forced financial cuts.
“If a second PPP happens, we’ll jump on it immediately,” Moore said.
He added the Botanical Garden plans to reopen as soon as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives clearance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.