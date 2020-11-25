Some big-box outlets that sell food in Santa Fe are closer to reopening, while one large retailer — Sam's Club — has reached the state's limit of four positive COVID-19 results for employees within the past 14 days, according to the state Environment Department's watchlist.
The state Department of Health and the Environment Department earlier this week instituted a program enabling businesses to avoid closure if they enter into an agreement with the state to conduct regular COVID-19 testing of all employees and assist the state in contact tracing.
Smith's Food & Drug reopened a week early after joining the program. The store on Cerrillos Road was closed Nov. 18 after four COVID-19 reports.
Albertsons on Wednesday agreed to join the state program, enabling the grocer to reopen its closed stores in Las Cruces, Carlsbad, Hobbs and Roswell, the Environment Department reported.
Walmart Supercenter in Santa Fe remains closed, but its website said it will reopen Friday rather than its original Dec. 2 reopening date.
Target in Santa Fe also will reopen Friday after it closed Nov. 13.
Sam's Club has filed 16 coronavirus reports with the Environment Department since Oct. 13. The Rodeo Road store filed reports of employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus each day from Nov. 20 through Nov. 24, according to the Environment Department's Rapid Response list, which details when the department sends a team to a business in response to positive tests.
