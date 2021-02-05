Patty Karlovitz has served up Local Flavor, the Santa Fe-based foodie magazine, since the publication's early days.
Now, she has put it up for sale.
“I have a great optimism that by late spring we will have found a buyer to do a relaunch of Local Flavor,” said Karlovitz, who has served as the magazine's editor and publisher for the past 25 years. “I had promised my husband I would retire.”
That promise dates back more than a year. Karlovitz put up the magazine for sale in early 2020.
“We were in the process of selling,” she said. “I had a wonderful buyer, but then COVID came in.”
Karlovitz acquired Local Flavor after its first year of publication. She herself had relaunched the magazine, shrinking its large-format newsprint in 2019 to a smaller size, 10⅜-by-11 inches, with heaver paper stock producing whiter pages.
The magazine was listed Friday for $125,000 by business broker Justin Svetnicka at Barker Realty.
“I’ve already had a few calls,” Svetnicka said midday Friday.
While at the helm of Local Flavor, Karlovitz witnessed and reported a food revolution in America.
“In the past 25 years, so many amazing things have happened,” she said. “There have been so many changes in Santa Fe and the culinary world, the incredible explosion of talent and the emergence of so many fabulous restaurants in those years.”
Local Flavor often wrote about the farm-to-table revolution that has become a staple of Santa Fe dining and the nation.
But Karlovitz took greatest pride in writing about chefs maturing into entrepreneurs.
“Being able to write a story about a chef opening his own restaurant,” she said. “You’re talking to someone at a turning point in their life. That is so exciting to talk about their hopes and dreams. You can frame it so they can always remember it.”
Local Flavor is distributed in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Los Alamos as well as at visitor centers and other vendors around the state. It normally publishes 11 times a year, but there were no print issues from April to July because of the pandemic.
The print circulation was about 20,000 to 25,000.
The New Mexican has printed Local Flavor since 2007.
