Another pillar in Santa Fe's restaurant scene is departing: The bar and grill career for Rob Day is coming to an end after 37 years.

Day is selling his Santa Fe Bar & Grill after a 20-year run at DeVargas Center. Josh Gerwin, who shut down Dr. Field Goods Kitchen on Cerrillos Road at the end of September, is picking up the baton as the new owner.

Before opening the DeVargas restaurant, Day operated San Francisco Street Bar & Grill downtown from 1985-2002. He reopened it in 2003 and ultimately sold it in 2013.

