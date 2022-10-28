Another pillar in Santa Fe's restaurant scene is departing: The bar and grill career for Rob Day is coming to an end after 37 years.
Day is selling his Santa Fe Bar & Grill after a 20-year run at DeVargas Center. Josh Gerwin, who shut down Dr. Field Goods Kitchen on Cerrillos Road at the end of September, is picking up the baton as the new owner.
Before opening the DeVargas restaurant, Day operated San Francisco Street Bar & Grill downtown from 1985-2002. He reopened it in 2003 and ultimately sold it in 2013.
“I’ve been doing this forever, and I’m going away,” Day, 67, said. “It’s time, don’t you think?”
Day is the second longtime Santa Fe restaurateur to step aside in the past month or so. Harry Georgeades in September sold The Bull Ring to a group headed by Clint Singley, whose family and partners operate The Pantry and its offshoots, plus Santa Fe Capitol Grill, Baja Tacos and Flying Tortilla.
Day listed Santa Fe Bar & Grill for sale in July 2021. He said a half-dozen inquiries that came along went nowhere. But Gerwin had direct motivation when he came knocking.
He’s been looking to move Dr. Field Goods Kitchen and Dr. Field Goods Butcher Shop for about a year from the center at Cerrillos and Siler roads, where he opened the restaurant in 2013 and the butcher shop in 2015. Gerwin closed the restaurant Sept. 30 as the lease expired.
“The dining room (at Dr. Field Goods) was too small to make money,” Gerwin said.
The sale contract for Santa Fe Bar & Grill was signed Oct. 7 and is expected to close in the second half of November with Gerwin looking to take over in about a month, contingent on getting Santa Fe Bar & Grill’s liquor license assigned to him.
Gerwin, 43, first looked at the closed Furr’s Cafeteria site near Trader Joe’s and a couple other locations, but determined that converting any of them to a new Dr. Field Goods would be cost prohibitive. Santa Fe Bar & Grill offered an operating restaurant with menu overlaps and a veteran staff that Gerwin offered to keep intact.
“I told them they all have their jobs,” Gerwin said. “Having a great dedicated staff that has been there for many years is amazing.”
Gerwin is not opening a new Dr. Field Goods elsewhere in Santa Fe. He will incorporate Dr. Field Goods Kitchen into Santa Fe Bar & Grill, and he plans to move the butcher shop into Santa Fe Bar & Grill early next year. The Dr. Field Goods location he opened at Sawmill Market in Albuquerque in 2020 will remain.
“I don’t want to discard the Santa Fe Bar & Grill name,” Gerwin said. “The rebrand will be a morph of Dr. Field Goods Kitchen and Santa Fe Bar & Grill.”
Gerwin said he will evaluate Santa Fe Bar & Grill's menu for top sellers and “what doesn’t sell.”
Gerwin noted the two restaurants already have numerous shared dishes. He may tinker a little with recipes in the opening month or two, but Dr. Field Goods influences won’t take hold until the rebrand is in place.
“It will have my touches and nuances over time,” Gerwin said.
Gerwin comes on board after Day's battles to keep Santa Fe Bar & Grill “relevant” as the coronavirus pandemic rippled through the restaurant industry.
“We stayed open the whole time providing service,” Day said. “We did curbside. We kept our entire kitchen staff. There was a core group of employees that all wanted to return. There was a sense of surprise and wonderment among customers that we were here the whole time. That helped us to stay relevant.”
Day consolidated the lunch and dinner menus into one menu served all day. Supply chain issues required improvisation with the menu over the past year or two.
“Chicken wings went away for one and a half years,” Day said. “We had no oysters for a year. We had only patio service for nine months. People came in winter.”
Day started as dining room manager at La Fonda on the Plaza in 1975 and then cooked for three years in Europe, for a time in Lugano, Switzerland. He returned to Santa Fe in 1980 as restaurant manager at Rancho Encantado, now known as Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.
He left in 1984 to strike out on his own with San Francisco Street Bar & Grill.
“We are very much a family and community service,” Day said. “There was an entire generation of Santa Feans in their 20s and 30s when I opened, and they are still here.”
For many reasons, the time was now right for Day to step aside.
“Small business for dining establishments has changed since I started,” Day said. “There are far more regulations. It’s more complicated. Staffing has just changed in the past three years. It will take younger people to be nimble to handle that.”