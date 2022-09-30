Johnny Lewis and his crew wake up before the sun rises every morning to take people on a hot air balloon ride over the vast New Mexico landscape.

At 77, Lewis is one of the most experienced hot air balloon pilots in the world, with decades of flying. He participated in the annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta for over 40 years, the last 20 of which he handled the VIP flights, taking some of the festival's most distinguished guests into the sky.

"It's just magical to fly around that many balloons," Lewis said of the mass ascension, where hundreds of them take to the sky at the height of the event.

