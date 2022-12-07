112222_JG_Fruitcakes1.jpg

Karyn West inspects the fruit and nut mixture for the traditional fruitcakes at A Cake Odyssey. West said the mixture is soaked in brandy for 45 days to be ready by the holiday season.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

They started on the first day of fall, soaking nuts and fruits in brandy and spiced rum.

By Thanksgiving, Jim and Karyn West, owners of A Cake Odyssey on Second Street, already had begun selling their traditional fruitcakes and taking orders for more.

Carrying a tray of freshly baked fruitcakes from the kitchen on a recent day, Karyn West had an infectious smile.

112222_JG_Fruitcakes3.jpg

A traditional fruitcake from A Cake Odyssey. 'It’s the spice combination and the length of time that we soak the nuts and fruits. They’re moist,' baker Karyn West says.

Popular in the Community