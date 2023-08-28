The Santa Fe Audit Committee is seeking applications for members to fill vacancies on the independent advisory body.
The all-volunteer committee has positions open for an attorney and a certified public accountant, according to a Monday news release from the city.
Members serve either two-year or three-year terms and are responsible for conducting independent reviews of internal and external audits, and advising the City Council, city manager and Finance Committee on audits and assessments, the release said.
The committee also is tasked with recommending “the adoption of policies and procedures that promote the transparency, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness of city government for the citizens of Santa Fe,” the release said.
The city is working to reverse a years-long track record of submitting delayed audits to the State Auditor’s Office. It submitted its fiscal year 2021 audit, which listed several findings, 18 months behind schedule in June and is in progress on its fiscal year 2022 audit.
The city Finance Department has said it is taking steps to overhaul its policies and procedures to prevent future delays.
Members should be prepared to attend regular meetings and to review audits and other financial documents, the release said.
The committee meets three times a year, in January, May and August. Meetings are in person at City Hall with the option for members to participate remotely via Zoom.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Attorney applicants must be licensed in New Mexico, and CPA applicants should have “extensive” audit experience, the release said.