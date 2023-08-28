The Santa Fe Audit Committee is seeking applications for members to fill vacancies on the independent advisory body.

The all-volunteer committee has positions open for an attorney and a certified public accountant, according to a Monday news release from the city.

Members serve either two-year or three-year terms and are responsible for conducting independent reviews of internal and external audits, and advising the City Council, city manager and Finance Committee on audits and assessments, the release said.

Recommended for you