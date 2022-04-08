A loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot startled Ted Bolleter to his feet on what was supposed to be a quiet evening at home with all five of his grandchildren.
The former fire marshal and retired assistant fire chief for the city of Santa Fe ran around the corner, into his kitchen, to find his back porch fully engulfed and flames shooting up against the side of his home.
“Call 911!” Bolleter screamed. “Everybody get out of the house!”
Bolleter, who was released from the hospital Thursday night, recalled the April 1 fire in an interview Friday, his first since the blaze destroyed his home on Osage Circle and left him with second- and third-degree burns over 9 percent of his body.
He said he remains in excruciating pain.
“I wouldn’t wish these injuries and the pain that I’m going through right now on anyone — my worst enemy I wouldn’t wish this on,” he said.
His burns will take several months to heal, Bolleter said, but his injuries will be long term.
“I actually ended up with some cardiac issues because of the stress of the fire,” he said. “But I’m alive, and I’m gonna get to see my grandbabies and hold them another day.”
Bolleter said he’s “humbled and blessed” by the outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe campaign has generated more than $40,000 in donations so far.
“It’s amazing how the community has rallied around me and supported my family,” he said. “So many people I don’t even know have donated. I had doubts about raising grandbabies in this world, but how I’ve been treated the last few days here in Santa Fe, it’s basically given me a whole new outlook. There’s a lot more good than evil in this world.”
Bolleter — who joined the Santa Fe Fire Department at 19 and served as fire marshal from 1996 until he became an assistant fire chief in 2000 — also said he is grateful to the men and women at the fire department and the medical professionals at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and the University of New Mexico Burn Center who treated him.
“I can’t say enough for my brothers and sisters in Santa Fe fire and the nurses and the doctors at UNM Burn Center,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion.
His wife of 29 years, Jo Ann, also spoke about the love and support the family has seen.
“Of course Ted and I would step up and do the same for anyone that we know,” she said. “We’re just very grateful.”
Ted Bolleter said the two-story home on Osage used to be his grandparents’ and has been in his family for more than 50 years. He plans to rebuild.
“The house on Osage, it will rise from the ashes,” he said.
April 1, a Friday, had gotten off to an uneventful start for the family.
After picking up his two oldest grandchildren from school at noon, Bolleter said he started a fire in his backyard fire pit for a night of hot dogs and s’mores.
The kids were excited, he said, and there was no red flag warning that day for high fire risks due to winds.
“I have a rule that if they say on the news that it’s going to be a red flag day, I won’t even cook outside,” Bolleter said.
He started a fire with firewood and charcoal and got it down to cooking coals. Big lava stones surrounded the pit.
About an hour and a half later, Bolleter heard the blast and discovered his home had caught on fire.
“Four of the five grandbabies were all sitting in the living room with me, and we were watching a movie on TV,” Bolleter said. “We were just waiting for grandma to come home, so we could have our s’mores and hot dogs.”
As his grandchildren and son and daughter-in-law made their way out of the home, Bolleter started looking for his two dogs to make sure they got out alive, too.
“I have [post-traumatic stress disorder], and they’re kind of like my emotional support,” he said.
“I opened the back door, and the fire just splashed on over me,” he added. “I was wearing my pajamas, which were the fuzzy kind of polyester pajamas, and basically my clothes caught on fire.”
He ran through the back door and dove into the grass — “stopped, dropped and rolled and put myself out.”
One of the dogs was outside with his son, and firefighters rescued the other dog from the living room.
“They rapidly put me in an ambulance,” Bolleter said, referring to first responders.
“The last thing I remember seeing was the neighbors and my son, all with my grandbabies on my neighbor’s sidewalk, just all crying,” he said. “That was the last thing I saw.”
He called his oldest granddaughter, 10-year-old Sophia Rose Gonzales, “the hero in this whole thing.”
“She basically grabbed her little 2-year-old cousin, picked her up and carried her out, and got her brother, who is 7 years old, out,” he said.
As he recalled the fire, Bolleter said he suspects the wind kicked up a hot ember that either landed on the wooden deck or fell underneath and smoldered until it ignited.
The “big bang” he heard while sitting in the living room was the explosion of a large kitchen window overlooking the deck, he said.
An oxygen tank he uses to make beer also exploded, said Bolleter, a home brewer.
A couple of propane tanks in the backyard didn’t explode, however, as previously reported by one of his daughters, he said. “When propane bottles explode, there would have been substantially more damage.”
Bolleter, who suffered burns on both hands, his face, the top of his head and right foot, said “the one thing” that saved his life is he kept his mouth closed when he opened the back door and his clothes caught on fire.
“If I had breathed in, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
He cautioned the public about the dangers of fire.
“Fire is relentless; even people who spend a lifetime learning, knowing and fighting fire are susceptible,” he said.
“The one thing I really want to convey to the public is, you know, I spent 23 years fighting the dragon, and the dragon got me.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.