The Santa Fe Arts Commission is poised to get a new name — and a new role — at City Hall.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council will decide Jan. 29 whether to rename the commission the Arts and Culture Department. While the new stand-alone department would continue the commission’s mission to support arts and cultural affairs, the city said the change would allow it to "further elevate the role of arts and culture" in Santa Fe.
“This goes beyond changing the name of a vitally important part of city government,” Webber said in a statement. “It is a recognition of how deeply rooted arts and culture are in Santa Fe’s identity. Arts and culture define who we are and how we live, the stories we tell each other, the food we eat, the traditions we hold fast to, the celebrations we embrace. For all of these reasons, the city needs — and now has — a stand-alone arts and culture department that can touch all parts of city government and all parts of our community.”
The nine-member commission, established in 1998, isn't going away. The city said the panel would advocate on the department's behalf.
