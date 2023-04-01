Tony Allegretti was having lunch with his sister about two years ago at a restaurant Denver when he spilled coffee on a placemat where he'd been doodling.

A tiny lightbulb turned on in his head, then dimmed just as quickly.

Last year, as Allegretti was working on a new website to promote his paintings, his web designer suggested he find a niche for his artwork — something more particular than his oil paintings of sites such as the Santa Fe Plaza. He recalled the marred drawing in Denver. “Ah, coffee," he thought. "Dogs. Coffee dogs.”