Tony Alegretti works on one of his dog portraits Wednesday in his Santa Fe studio. Allegretti, 60, who has spent most of his life working in banking, real estate and management, is finally making a run at being a full-time artist.
Tony Allegretti was having lunch with his sister about two years ago at a restaurant Denver when he spilled coffee on a placemat where he'd been doodling.
A tiny lightbulb turned on in his head, then dimmed just as quickly.
Last year, as Allegretti was working on a new website to promote his paintings, his web designer suggested he find a niche for his artwork — something more particular than his oil paintings of sites such as the Santa Fe Plaza. He recalled the marred drawing in Denver. “Ah, coffee," he thought. "Dogs. Coffee dogs.”
That was the start of his new art endeavor, the Coffee Dog Project — in which he creates portraits of dogs painted in coffee and donates a portion of his profits to animal welfare organizations.
“As far as coffee dog painters, I’m probably the best in the world,” he declared.
“I’ve spent most of my life on the wrong side of my head,” he said in his home studio where he works. “I’m really good with numbers. So, I’ve worked as a chief financial officer, a realtor, a manager of people.”
His first professional painting gig came from a judge in Pennsylvania, who hired him to paint a portrait. It was daunting, Allegretti said, because it was to be hung among other portraits in a courthouse. It turned out well.
Still, he said, “I don’t like people that much, so I started doing pets. I moved into pets to get away from doing people.”
When he first began painting dogs — working from photographs — he briefly considered painting cats, in tea, but he’s a dog person.
“I love dogs,” said Allegretti, whose Pyrenees-St. Bernard mix, Boomer, follows him everywhere. “Plus, dogs have huge mass appeal.”
Allegretti said he was born in Chicago but raised in many cities — Seattle; Lincoln, Neb.; and Palm Springs and San Clemente, Calif. He started working as a bank clerk at 19 and had advanced to loan officer by 21. He married and had two children with his wife, a son and a daughter.
Then he met Ten Thousand Waves founder Duke Klauck at a conference in Missouri in 1996.
“During the breakout session, I found this guy who looked like he’d just woken up,” Allegretti said. The two hit it off, and Klauck asked him to come work for him at the Santa Fe resort.
At the Waves, Allegretti managed 120 massage therapists and later Izanami, the spa resort's restaurant. “I was good at management because I could do 100 different things,” he said, adding he learned only recently he’s struggled with ADHD his whole life.
Before he was prescribed medication to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — and even since then — art has been his best medicine. “I never did well in school because of my ADHD,” Allegretti said. “So I doodled. In high school, in meetings. It helped me process, and it still does. When I’m drawing, it’s like a meditation for me. I can focus on one thing while I’m painting. It grounds me more than anything.”
Between his doodling and his managing job at Ten Thousand Waves, he co-founded Body, worked with writer George R.R. Martin and Violet Crown owner Bill Banowsky on Sky Railway, and with Don Wiviott of The Lofts. He also took painting classes and workshops with local painters McCreery Jordan, Albert Handell and Anthony Ryder.
Two months ago, Allegretti set up TheCoffeeDogProject.com, and the project has rapidly grown. In the past three weeks, he’s had 32 commissions at $250 each and completed 24. After he reaches 100 coffee dog portraits, he wrote in an email, he plans to publish a coffee table book and donate half the proceeds to Colorado-based Soul Dog Rescue. He also hopes to create merchandise from the images — T-shirts, totes, prints and coffee mugs — in part as a fundraiser for the Española Humane animal shelter.
Painting dogs comes naturally for Allegretti, but painting dogs in coffee presents challenges.
He paints on archival paper, but he’s not sure how long coffee will last. And 1-day-old coffee has different values than 5-day-old coffee.
“The hardest part,” he said, “is that it’s very isolating. I’m used to working with teams of people.”
Allegretti noted the many cups of days-old coffee that serve as his medium. “I get way too detailed, so it loosens me up," he said. "And I’ll often put in some intentional spills."