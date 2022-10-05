Tigre Mashaal-Lively, a queer Santa Fe artist, dancer and activist who spoke up for the Black and transgender communities, died Saturday, leaving behind a unique legacy of creativity and social justice.

Mashaal-Lively, 37, has had various murals and sculptures exhibited across the globe, including at the Lightning in a Bottle and Electric Forest music festivals.

Most recently, Mashaal-Lively led the project Facing the Fearbeast. The sculpture of a giant, black dragon-like creature that is staring down a small child made its debut at Burning Man in Black Rock City, Nev., in late August.

Popular in the Community