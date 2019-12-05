During the gift-giving season, pets are a popular present and two Northern New Mexico animal shelters have some ideas, whether giving an animal a forever home or fostering during the holidays.
Both Española Humane and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society are offering discounts on pet adoption fees in December and are also looking for foster families.
In Española, the shelter is running its “Whisker Wonderland” special, meaning adoption fees for kittens and adult dogs are $12 in December. The fee includes spay and neuter costs, vaccines and a microchip, said Mattie Allen, spokeswoman for Española Humane. Adult dogs will also get six months of heartworm prevention.
There’s also “Home for the Pawlidays,” a new short-term foster program over Christmas. While the shelter is closed, officials want to get all the dogs out of the shelter and into homes. Allen said the hope is to give the dogs a break and reach out to potential adopters. (Felines are also available to foster, contact the shelter for specifics.)
“It helps the pets get adopted if they are in homes over the holidays and family and friends get to meet them,” she said.
The shelter is always looking for volunteers, Allen said, and accepts donations of wet and dry food for cats and dogs, as well as pet supplies.
“The dogs and puppies would like to ask Santa for more toys,” Allen said.
If you’re already set on furry companionship, Allen recommended checking out a sale from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Barkin Boutique thrift store, where proceeds benefit the shelter.
Santa Fe’s animal shelter will host its fourth annual “Share the Love” adoption event at the Subaru of Santa Fe dealership. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is the co-sponsor for the two-day event on Dec. 14-15.
Dylan Moore, the shelter’s adoptions director, said adult animals would be offered at $25 each and animals 5 months and younger would be $50 each.
“In a good year, we can clear out most of the shelter at the event,” he said.
If fewer animals are adopted, Moore said there’s a greater chance the shelter will hold additional adoption specials to free up space. Many of the young animals are transferred in from shelters across the state.
Each animal comes with an adoption packet, where the shelter offers tips for handling new pets such as house training or introducing animals to each other.
But since the lifelong commitment isn’t for everyone, Executive Director Jennifer Steketee said there are others ways to help — especially fostering. The shelter provides foster families with supplies for feeding and caring for the animals. She added that the shelter is always looking for help from volunteers, donations of gently used pet items or food and buying from its resale stores: The Cat North and The Cat South.
One of the misconceptions people have about adopting from the shelter, Steketee said, is that the animals are poorly behaved or sick.
”People are hesitant to adopt an animal because they think they only end up at a shelter if something is wrong with them,” Steketee said. “That’s rarely the case. Most of the animals under our care are wonderful, excellent pets who just need help finding their next home.”
She said many of the animals are surrendered, often because owners can no longer care for them. She said before adopting an animal, people need to be clear what their expectations are in a pet, and not get caught up finding a specific breed.
“Personality trumps breed every time,” she said. “And we can help you find the best fit for you and your lifestyle.”
