Natural adversaries in the courtroom — the Santa Fe-area District Attorney’s Office and the local Law Offices of the Public Defender — have jointly sought and obtained just over $300,000 from the New Mexico Sentencing Commission to address a shared challenge: recruiting and retaining employees.
Though both agencies approach justice from different angles, their joint proposal for a Crime Reduction Grant outlined a common goal: “To restore balance to the criminal justice system by keeping both offices fully staffed so that cases can be adjudicated and people held accountable in a timely manner, ultimately reducing recidivism in our community.”
The DA’s Office and public defender’s office employ lawyers who are among the lowest paid in state government — in a city where living costs are among the highest in the state, according to their project proposal. Both entities say they suffer from having talent lured away by better pay in the private sector or other state agencies located here.
Entry-level attorneys, who are paid about $55,000 a year at the DA’s Office and about $60,000 per year at the public defender’s office, can earn as much as $75,000 per year at the Department of Health or $85,000 a year at the state Aging and Long-Term Services Department, according to the proposal.
“Both of our offices have historically seen huge amounts of turnover,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a recent phone interview. “[District Defender] Julie Ball and I recognized this as problem and went in on this grant together.”
According to the proposal, the DA’s Office had a 9 percent vacancy rate in March and had lost 12 attorney in the previous year. The public defender’s office had a 33 percent vacancy rate after having lost about six attorneys in the previous year.
High turnover and vacancy rates have a detrimental effect the administration of justice, the two agencies told the commission: Existing staff becomes overburdened; cases can’t be properly evaluated; motions are not responded to in a timely manner; hearings are continued; cases get dismissed and “people needlessly stay in jail longer.”
Supervising attorney Jennifer Burrill — who has worked for the Santa Fe public defender’s office for six years and wrote the grant application — said she came up with the idea for a joint project because she knows firsthand how turnover can slow the adjudication of cases.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a DA or a public defender that leaves,” she said.
Attorneys in the respective agencies can handle up to 100 cases each, she added, so losing 18 attorneys across the two offices “can be a huge impact.”
About $170,000 the grant will be spent to incentivize attorneys to take and stay at jobs in the District Attorney’s Office and about $120,000 will go to bolstering the public defender’s staffing levels, according the proposal. The remainder will cover the costs of administering the grant.
The offices will used the money to give $5,000 recruitment bonuses to employees who take jobs and commit to staying for at least two years after receiving the money, according to terms of the project funded by the commission.
Existing employees of both agencies also will see a windfall from the one-time grant.
Those who have been employed for up to five years are eligible to receive $5,000 retention bonuses for committing to at least two more years of work. Those who have been employed a minimum of five years will receive $7,500 and those who have been employed agencies for 10 years or more will receive a $10,000 retention bonus, also contingent on committing to stay on the job for two more years.
“We are really excited. Seventy percent of my attorneys have signed on, and I’m really hoping this will bring some much needed stability to both offices,” Carmack-Altwies said.
The two agencies expect to achieve measurable benefits from the incentives, ranging from an increase in the number of applicants to an increase in the experience level of job applicants to fewer resignations. Another potential benefit: fewer employees commuting from Albuquerque.
They also hope to demonstrate a reduction in case dismissals, plus an increase in the number of cases going to trial, according to the proposal.
The agencies will be required to report on the project outcomes in October, January, April and July, according to an award letter from the Sentencing Commission.
“We’re trying to make sure both offices are fully functional,” Burrill said. “It’s the best way to approach things.”
Carmack-Altwies said the prosecution and defense offices in the First Judicial District were the only agencies among New Mexico’s 13 judicial districts statewide that applied for the funds.
But she said she has received inquiries from officials in other districts asking how they could tap into the funding.
Carmack-Altwies referred to the joint grant application jokingly as “dogs and cats playing together” but said she was proud of the collaboration.
“It shows our offices, specifically in this district, can really work together professionally and cooperatively to achieve a goal that is badly needed in this community,” she said.