Natural adversaries in the courtroom — the Santa Fe-area District Attorney’s Office and the local Law Offices of the Public Defender — have jointly sought and obtained just over $300,000 from the New Mexico Sentencing Commission to address a shared challenge: recruiting and retaining employees.

Though both agencies approach justice from different angles, their joint proposal for a Crime Reduction Grant outlined a common goal: “To restore balance to the criminal justice system by keeping both offices fully staffed so that cases can be adjudicated and people held accountable in a timely manner, ultimately reducing recidivism in our community.”

The DA’s Office and public defender’s office employ lawyers who are among the lowest paid in state government — in a city where living costs are among the highest in the state, according to their project proposal. Both entities say they suffer from having talent lured away by better pay in the private sector or other state agencies located here.

