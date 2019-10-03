Housing prices across Santa Fe County rose 10.3 percent to $462,000 in the third quarter over the same period last year, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
But the story differs from the city to the county. City median sales prices in July-August-September ticked up 3.6 percent to $399,000, while the rest of the county saw median sale prices soar 17.7 percent year over year to $559,000, according to the association’s statistics.
Robust home sales in the county fueled rising prices with a 14.4 percent increase in the number of homes sold, while the number of homes sold in Santa Fe dropped 3.4 percent from 291 a year ago to 281 this third quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.