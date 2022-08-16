James Evanson was an artist, architect, furniture designer and pilot — and that was just the beginning.

The ending came suddenly and tragically Saturday when Evanson and his wife, Lisa Evanson, were killed when their single-engine plane crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing on a road in central Illinois.

The Santa Fe couple were en route to New York on Saturday when James Evanson reported his plane was having engine issues and attempted an emergency landing on Illinois Route 116, the Peoria Journal Star reported. According to a news release from the Peoria County Coroner's Office, the "plane heroically navigated between vehicles on a roadway before striking a building" in Hanna City, Ill.

