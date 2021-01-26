All people deserve to be treated with dignity, compassion and respect, regardless of their sexual orientation.
It's a simple but resounding statement that Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester, a Roman Catholic cardinal and six other bishops have signed to express support for LGBTQ youth who often are bullied and ostracized.
Titled "God is on your side," the statement was issued by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, named after a gay Rutgers University student who died by suicide in 2010 after being cyberbullied.
"I know bullying is a huge problem," Wester said Tuesday in a telephone interview with The New Mexican. "Young people in the LGBTQ community are more susceptible to it. The rate of suicide for them is higher than the national average. I thought it would be important to let them know that they have worth, they have value, that God loves them."
According to the Associated Press, others who signed the document include Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, N.J.; Bishops John Stowe of Lexington, Ky., Robert McElroy of San Diego, Steven Biegler of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Edward Weisenberger of Tucson, Ariz.,; as well as two retired auxiliary bishops, Thomas Gumbleton of Detroit and Dennis Madden of Baltimore.
Wester said he fears some gay and transgender people have come to the erroneous conclusion that they are bad people in the eyes of the church and God.
"I just wanted to underscore that that's not true," he said.
The statement asks "all people of goodwill" to help and defend LGBTQ youth, as they would anyone who is persecuted and marginalized.
An LGBTQ advocate called the message of acceptance about gay and transgender youth an important milestone.
"As a queer man and a person of faith … I am extremely heartened by the statement," said Marshall Martinez, interim executive director of Equality New Mexico, an advocacy and civil rights organization. "The reality is, LGBTQ youth can experience extreme violence, harassment and bullying. And having the church stand up this way for them is a really positive step."
Though it's a small clerical group signing the statement, Martinez said, it's a strong signal that the church as a whole is moving away from the hurtful anti-gay rhetoric and shaming that once seemed commonplace.
"But it's not the end of the road," Martinez said. "We would hope that the church continues to evolve."
The National Catholic Reporter estimates there are 441 active and retired U.S. bishops. That means about 434 haven't signed the statement.
Wester said many of the bishops probably aren't aware of the statement yet but will sign it when they learn of it. He noted that he signed it after someone approached him.
Wester and Martinez say the Catholic Church has become more accepting of gay and transgender people under Pope Francis.
Still, homophobia can vary from one parish to the next, Martinez said. One church might be accepting and loving to all members while another a few blocks away is intolerant of gay people, he added.
Wester acknowledged LGBTQ acceptance can be checkered among churches.
"A lot of it is based on fear," Wester said. "It's hard for people to see what their prejudices and biases are."
The church also remains staunchly opposed to same-sex marriage. Wester said Catholic priests won't preside over same-sex weddings, but gay couples are welcome to attend Mass.
He said people should congregate in a good spirit, connecting through common goals, such as worshipping Christ, rather than focusing too much on differences.
"It's complicated, it's messy," he said. "It's just the way life is."
