Months after Santa Fe officials raised liability concerns about a popular program meant to honor military veterans, the City Council voted at a special meeting Monday to approve temporary new locations in the city for the Hometown Heroes banners.

The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Alan Webber and all eight members of the City Council, will extend the permitted locations of the banners, which each features a veteran, to parts of the Santa Fe Railyard District, Guadalupe Street and other downtown areas, as well as a stretch of Cerrillos Road. Previously, the banners could be displayed throughout the summer on streetlight poles only on Cerrillos Road between Interstate 25 and St. Michael's Drive. Now, they can be installed on Cerrillos all the way to St. Francis Drive.

The resolution approved Monday applies only to 2022; the city still must find a more permanent solution for the program, which began in 2019.

