The city of Santa Fe on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new city clerk and the head of an office that will include a variety of key departments as part of Mayor Alan Webber's plan to revamp the operations of local government.
Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, who had headed the city's Constituent and Council Services Department, is the new city clerk and director of the Office of Public Engagement. The city also named Kyra Ochoa as the acting director of the Community Health and Safety, a new city office that will include police, fire, community services, recreation and emergency management personnel.
Bustos-Mihelcic will succeed Yolanda Vigil, who will leave the post Dec. 31. Her appointment will go before the Governing Body on Jan. 4.
Ochoa, who currently serves as director of the Community Services Department, will step into her new role Saturday.
Bustos-Mihelcic will earn a $115,000 yearly salary and Ochoa will earn $132,000 a year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
