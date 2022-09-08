The 310th Fiesta de Santa Fe is arriving this weekend, meaning some city offices, facilities and roads will be closed to the public. 

According to a Thursday news release, all city of Santa Fe administrative offices and recreational facilities will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours resuming the following Monday. 

The following facilities will be closed: 

Service notification

