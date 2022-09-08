The 310th Fiesta de Santa Fe is arriving this weekend, meaning some city offices, facilities and roads will be closed to the public.
According to a Thursday news release, all city of Santa Fe administrative offices and recreational facilities will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, with regular hours resuming the following Monday.
The following facilities will be closed:
All senior centers (Meals on Wheels and Grab-n-Go lunches at the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center will remain in operation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.).
All recreation centers.
All Santa Fe Public Library branches.
The Main Library on Washington Avenue will be closed from Friday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday at 10 a.m., but the return book drop location will remain open throughout the weekend. The La Farge and Southside branches will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The following downtown streets will close to vehicle traffic through Sunday:
Santa Fe Plaza Square.
East San Francisco Street from Don Gaspar to Old Santa Fe Trail.
Palace Avenue from Grant Avenue to Cathedral Place.
Washington Street from Palace Avenue to Nusbaum Street.
Lincoln Avenue from West Marcy Street to West Palace Avenue.
Sheridan Street (partial closure at West Palace Avenue).
Regular road access will resume on Monday.
Fiesta events have been ongoing since late August, but the Fiesta will officially begin Friday when the Rev. Timothy A. Martinez will be joined at noon by state, city and county officials on Santa Fe Plaza for an opening commencement ceremony.
On Saturday, the Desfile de Los Niños, also known as the Pet Parade, will be held at the Santa Fe Plaza from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The event will end with an awards ceremony on the Plaza and will be followed by bands and other entertainment on the Plaza all day.
Sunday is the Solemn Procession from the Palace of the Governors to the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi. The processioners will travel with the image of the La Conquistadora and the event will end with a pontifical mass led by Archbishop John C. Wester. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Palace of the Governors, with Mass starting at 10 a.m.
From 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Santa Fe Plaza bandstand will host another concert.
