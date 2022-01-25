Santa Fe Library Division Director Maria Sanchez-Tucker has been named the  city's new community services director, the city announced Tuesday.

She will lead an office that now falls under the Community Health and Safety Department.

Sanchez-Tucker, who has worked for the city since August 2019, was appointed to the position by City Manager John Blair, according to a news release.

"I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the city of Santa Fe in this role," Sanchez-Tucker said. "Now more than ever, strong community services are needed to support the health, education and well-being of our entire community."

Before joining the city, she worked in Colorado for 11 years as the Pueblo City-County Library District library and museum manager, the news release said. 

Sanchez Tucker is originally from Pueblo, Colo. She has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from the University of New Mexico and master's degrees in museum science and library and information science from Texas Tech University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, respectively.

