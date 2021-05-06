Fire restrictions have been put into effect in the city of Santa Fe as drought conditions continue to impact New Mexico.
The following activities are restricted within city limits, according to a news release issued Wednesday:
- Open burning, including campfires, bonfires and pit barbecues.
- Burning of trash and other vegetation.
- The use of charcoal barbecue grills at city parks and recreation areas.
- Smoking in city parks, recreation areas or on city lands.
- Motorized all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles in city-owned parks, trails or recreation. areas. The Buckman motocross track near N.M. 599 is the exception.
The city's restrictions also prohibit the use or sale of specific fireworks.
Fireworks that shoot into the air, including aerial spinners, mines, "missile-type" rockets, Roman candles and "stick-type" rockets, are prohibited, as well as audible ground fireworks including chasers and firecrackers.
For more information, contact the Santa Fe Fire Department's Fire Prevention Division at 505-955-3310.
