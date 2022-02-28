The city of Santa Fe will hold its first COVID-19 Memorial Day event Monday on the Plaza to honor front-line workers and remember victims of the deadly virus.
The City Council signed a resolution Feb. 26, 2021, designating the first Monday of every March as COVID-19 Memorial Day.
Since 2020, almost 250 people in Santa Fe County have succumbed to the virus, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Statewide, 6,919 had died as of Monday, while 950,000 people had died across the country.
More than 511,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began in New Mexico, with the first three cases announced March 11, 2020.
The city event will start at 11:45 a.m. with remarks by Mayor Alan Webber. He will read a proclamation and recognize city organizations and front-line workers.
The band Sol Fire and the Santa Niño Choir will provide music.
From noon to 12:01 p.m, the city will host a minute of silence in honor of those who died or fell ill from COVID-19.
Between 12:01 and 12:02 p.m., residents are asked to make noise for a minute to show appreciation for essential workers during the pandemic.
