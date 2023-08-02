051723_LS_AnimalShelter_4.jpg (copy) (copy)

Jack Hagerman, CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, resigned recently “to pursue other opportunities.”

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s board of directors is looking for an interim CEO following Wednesday’s resignation of embattled CEO Jack Hagerman, whose tenure at the nonprofit had been marked by controversy and the departure of some board members.

The shelter announced the end of Hagerman’s tenure in a news release, saying he left “to pursue other opportunities.” At the same time, it noted the return of four board members who had recently resigned their positions.

Board chairwoman Gretchen Walther said in an interview, “Right now we are in search for an interim director and that’s our main focus, to find and vet that person and get them onboard sooner rather than later.”

