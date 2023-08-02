The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s board of directors is looking for an interim CEO following Wednesday’s resignation of embattled CEO Jack Hagerman, whose tenure at the nonprofit had been marked by controversy and the departure of some board members.
The shelter announced the end of Hagerman’s tenure in a news release, saying he left “to pursue other opportunities.” At the same time, it noted the return of four board members who had recently resigned their positions.
Board chairwoman Gretchen Walther said in an interview, “Right now we are in search for an interim director and that’s our main focus, to find and vet that person and get them onboard sooner rather than later.”
She said Hagerman’s resignation “should be taken at face value. It is exactly as it reads and we’re all in agreement with it.”
Efforts to reach Hagerman for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful. In early July, he wrote an op-ed piece in The New Mexican, promising a more open approach to listening to concerns from animal advocates, who had complained new policies and practices either were a departure from previous successes or were not clearly communicated.
“These concerns also reflect our failure to effectively communicate and get feedback about updates that bring the Santa Fe animal shelter in line with national best practices in animal welfare,” Hagerman wrote. “We could, and should, have been more collaborative in our approach. For that, we owe the community an apology.”
Wednesday’s news release said four previous members of the board — Diana Brown, Bill Feinberg, Mary Mitchell and Sheila Vaughn — had returned.
Vaughn, who resigned from the board in the spring after serving 18 months, wrote an op-ed piece for The New Mexican in May in which she said “the shelter philosophy underwent a fundamental change, which resulted in, among other changes, a substantial revamping of their intake policies.”
Feinberg told the New Mexican in June his reasons for leaving the board were “basically the same” as those outlined in Vaughn’s op-ed.
Among other points, Vaughn wrote the shelter initiated a Capacity for Care program that “resulted in closed shelter doors and policies that discourage people from bringing animals to the shelter.”
Shortly thereafter, animal advocates initiated a petition asking shelter leaders to revive a dormant trap, neuter and release program, designed to cut down on the reproduction of cats. They said the lack of such a program led to an increase in the number of feral cats roaming the area and discouraged people from bringing stray or unwanted cats to the shelter.
In an interview with The New Mexican in May, Hagerman said a number of factors — including a shortage of staff members and veterinarians, and the retirements of the person who conducted the trapping program and the main spay and neuter surgeon — led the organization to stop the effort shortly after he stepped into his position in late 2021.
He said he had no “philosophical disagreement” with the trap, neuter and release program.
He also said the shelter was following national best practices in urging people to return seemingly abandoned or lost cats to the neighborhoods where they were found because cats are more likely to find their way home on their own.
Some shelter supporters, including actress and animal advocate Ali MacGraw, publicly questioned the direction the shelter was going in with some of its policies and procedures via letters and opinion pieces published in The New Mexican.
“I think that what we have all learned from these past several months is that Santa Feans are passionate about their animals and their community shelter and humane society,” MacGraw said in an interview Wednesday. “I truly hope that this step is in the right direction and will be reflected in even more support for our animals and our all-important organization.”
The shelter also announced Elizabeth Rice as a new board member. With Walther and board treasurer Bruce Johnson, that brings the new board up to seven members.
Walther said she wants to increase the board size, though she’s not sure by how many members.
Asked whether the board might change any current policies in place at the shelter, Walther replied, “Not that I’m aware of.”
She said she did not want to comment on whether the recent news related to the shelter’s policies had affected fundraising efforts.
“I’m trying to be optimistic about the direction of the shelter,” Walther said. “We have a great crew onboard.”