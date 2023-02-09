Footage from the Santa Fe Humane Society of a break-in Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Cat, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society's resale store at 3546 Zafarano Drive. Over $10,000 in losses were incurred.
The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating what an officer reported as "criminal damage" to a resale store operated by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Officials of the nonprofit shelter said the Zafarano Drive shop was burglarized early Sunday morning, leading to a store shutdown and more than $10,000 in losses. The shelter provided what it said was surveillance video of the incident at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, when an intruder walked through a backroom of the store, directly toward a safe, and then loaded the safe into a shopping cart outside.
The culprit's face is not visible in the footage.
Shelter CEO Jack Hagerman said the back door of The Cat store on Zafarano Drive was pried open "with a crowbar, from what we can tell." The thief took the safe, containing about $1,800, and a laptop, he said, adding the safe also held a set of keys for a moving truck used to pick up donations for the resale store, whose revenues help fund the animal shelter.
Hagerman said the store's outdoor camera was "obstructed" while the burglar was breaking in.
"It's pretty obvious from the footage that — that this person kind of knew where everything was … which kind of seems to indicate that this was a calculated move, which is scary," Hagerman said. "I don't know how someone would have been so knowledgeable about how to navigate that back area, unless they had been there before, and I don't know how that would happen."
The break-in will cost the shelter over $10,000 because the truck and the store will have to be rekeyed and the back door needs repairs, he said.
"We're going to have to rekey everything because we don't know — we don't know how they were able to gain access because that part of the footage was missing," Hagerman said.
Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said the incident was reported as "criminal damage to property" with no indication anything was taken from The Cat.
The department has not seen the shelter's surveillance video of the burglary and received no report of the break-in from shelter officials, Webb added.
"We have zero evidence from them. Zero," he said.
Officers responded to an alarm at The Cat before daylight Sunday and found an open door, he said. However, they didn't find anyone inside the store or any sign of theft.
Officers reached out to the business's owner, "to no avail," Webb said.
"They secure the building, list it as criminal damage to property. They notate pry marks, but we don't have anything else. There's no footage. There's no actual complainant like, saying, 'Hey, we had a chair stolen.' Nothing, that's it," Webb said.
Hagerman declined to comment on the discrepancies between his organization's description of the incident and the police report.
The Cat has been closed since Sunday. Hagerman said the shutdown was due to the nonprofit's effort to ensure the mental well-being of its staff. Staffing shortages made it impossible to properly manage operations while repairs are being done, he added.
He cited several challenges at the store over the past year, such as shoplifters and "unhoused people with varying degrees of mental illness" brandishing knives or throwing food at staff members.
"Right now our biggest concern is just trying to make sure that our staff feel safe being there," Hagerman said.
A second shelter resale store — The Cat South on Camino Entrada — was broken into Dec. 22 and someone stole a donation box and "high-level merchandise" like jewelry and pottery, he said.
"That was also another situation where whoever was stealing from us had been in the store prior to their break-in because they knew exactly where to go," Hagerman said.
Webb said a police report for the Dec. 22 incident is also listed as a case of criminal damage to property rather than burglary.
"The report is listed as a criminal damage, just a hole in the front door — like it was kicked from the outside," Webb said.
"I don't think anyone in crisis chooses to do things that are illegal or immoral," Hagerman said. "I think it's just — when you're pushed to the brink you do crazy things, including stealing from shelters who need every single penny to go towards the support of animals. It's an indication of the time that we're living through."