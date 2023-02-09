  • Courtesy Santa Fe Humane Society

Footage from the Santa Fe Humane Society of a break-in Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Cat, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society's resale store at 3546 Zafarano Drive. Over $10,000 in losses were incurred.

The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating what an officer reported as "criminal damage" to a resale store operated by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

Officials of the nonprofit shelter said the Zafarano Drive shop was burglarized early Sunday morning, leading to a store shutdown and more than $10,000 in losses. The shelter provided what it said was surveillance video of the incident at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, when an intruder walked through a backroom of the store, directly toward a safe, and then loaded the safe into a shopping cart outside.

The culprit's face is not visible in the footage.

