The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane society said it will waive animal adoption fees Friday through Sunday in response to overcrowded conditions.
A fee-waived adoption event will be held Friday at the main shelter and will conclude from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The main campus facility is located at 100 Caja del Rio Road. No appointment is necessary.
According to a news release, more than 100 animals are available for adoption. The shelter is a no-kill facility, making room for new arrivals a top priority.
Though adoption fees will be waved this weekend, the process remains unchanged: Potential adopters are required to complete in-person counseling and a city or county license fee may apply. All adoptable animals have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered.
The shelter will be closed on Memorial Day.
