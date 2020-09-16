The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is now offering free online community classes to help pet parents keep their animals at home. The free lecture-style Zoom classes will have various topics, including "Dog Training Basics" and "How to Become Your Dog’s Best Friend."
"Dog Training Basics," set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, will cover the basics of good dog training and how your relationship with your dog impacts training results.
Does your child love dogs, but hasn’t interacted with many? Does your child want to be your dog’s favorite person? "How to Become Your Dog’s Best Friend," scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 27, will help teach kids how to interact safely with dogs in a fun and accessible way.
The Santa Fe animal shelter community classes are sponsored by Purina. To register for these or other classes, visit SFHumaneSociety.org/training.
