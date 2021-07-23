Like much of Santa Fe's summer lodging for people, a local animal shelter has more demand than space available.
In fact, it's so brimming with cats and dogs that temporary quarters were added to handle the overflow — a situation that concerns shelter officials who now feel an even greater sense of urgency to find the animals homes.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has about 150 adoptable cats and dogs of varying ages, about 30 percent more than normal capacity, said Murad Kirdar, spokesman for the no-kill shelter.
Many of the incoming animals are pandemic pets that people obtained to keep them company during lockdowns and then released when they resumed a more active life outside their homes, Kirdar said. In some cases, people lost their jobs and could no longer afford the pets, so they turned them loose, he said.
The shelter has taken in 365 animals in July, almost all of them strays that animal control crews picked up, he said Friday.
"People are letting them wander," Kirdar said. "When we showed up yesterday morning, we had five puppies left in a box at our front gate."
Fourteen outdoor kennels made of chain-link fencing and metal panels, were installed recently to house some of the dogs. It's the first time in five years that the shelter has had to add kennels, Kirdar said.
"We're hoping we won't have to use them very much longer," he said.
The overflow also is requiring reshuffling, with dogs moved into pens that previously served as part of the feeding area. In some kennels, dogs are doubled up.
To help reduce the crowding, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees this weekend, which is the third time this summer, Kirdar said. After that, for the rest of July, fees will remain waived on most adult animals, with a $50 fee charged on younger ones.
Fees range from $150 to $200 for younger adult dogs and $60 for older canines, he said. Adopting cats costs less, with fees ranging from $50 to $70, depending on their age and how they look.
The biggest loss in fees will be with puppies, which each garner $200-plus, Kirdar said, adding that some have gone for $400.
As is common in shelters, puppies and kittens are the most sought after, and animals become more difficult to find homes as they get older, he said.
One full-grown Labrador drew attention from a group of people browsing the shelter.
"You're a big guy, you look strong," Leanna Leon, 30, of Santa Fe told the dog.
Another large dog in a nearby chamber also caught Leon's eye. She said she and her family have come to the shelter several times to look at adoption prospects.
"We're here visiting and trying to find the right fit," Leon said.
The shelter also cares for about 200 animals that are deemed not adoptable at the moment because they were mistreated, neglected or even isolated with their owners during the pandemic, leaving them unfriendly or too jittery.
Behavioral teams work with the animals to help them heal and bond with people and other animals, Kirdar said. He noted that every animal that enters the shelter is assessed for physical health and any traumas and behaviors that would make them unsuitable for adoption.
Kirdar said people who want to get rid of their pets should take them to the shelter, as the person did with the puppies, rather than dump them in public areas, where they can get hit by cars or attacked by wild predators such as coyotes.
It helps if the owners give as much information as possible about the animals they are giving up so the shelter can work to make it more adoptable, Kirdar said. The shelter also has a program to provide free food for animals if it's simply a matter of the owner being unable to afford to feed their pets, he said.
"We understand that family dynamics change; we understand that people have hardships," Kirdar said. "If you can no longer care for your animals, bring them to us."
