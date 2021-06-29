The Santa Fe and Carson national forests plan to lift Stage 1 fire restrictions put in place in mid-June after recent rains reduced fire danger.
The restrictions were enacted amid extreme drought conditions and record heat as several wildfires burned across the state. The Johnson Fire has burned more than 80,000 acres of the Gila National Forest in Southern New Mexico. Small fires have ignited in the state's northern region as well.
Forest officials said in news releases issued Tuesday the restrictions are set to end Wednesday.
Campfires, welding and smoking will again be permitted, but forest officials urge visitors to use extreme caution with any fire-related activities.
Though the start of the monsoon provides some relief from wildfire danger, the Santa Fe National Forest said residents should be cautious of flash flooding in burn scars, arroyos and other low-lying areas.
“Favorable weather conditions and an increase in firefighting resources are allowing us to lift fire restrictions,” Carson National Forest Supervisor James Duran said in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to lift the restrictions just in time for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, but we ask visitors to recreate responsibly and remember that fireworks are prohibited in the national forest.”
