Santa Fe an accused of exposing himself to minor The New Mexican Claudia Silva Jun 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Lawrence Garcia A Santa Fe man was arrested Friday on suspicion of exposing his genitals to a minor near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road.Lawrence Garcia, 52, was charged with aggravated indecent exposure to a victim under the age of 18, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.Police arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about man exposing himself in public, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.The complaint states Garcia ran from officers before being taken into custody.Garcia was booked in the Santa Fe County jail on Friday and was released Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.