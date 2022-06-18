Local DJ and event organizer Raashan Ahmad said the city's second annual Love and Happiness Juneteenth celebration Sunday evening on the Plaza will be a showcase of Santa Fe's Black poets, performers and speakers.
The event, marking the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free remaining slaves two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, comes a year after President Joe Biden declared June 19 a federal holiday.
Since then, an increasing number of cities across the nation have planned Juneteenth events to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. and celebrate the Black community.
Ahmad said he had hoped Sunday's celebration also would be an opportunity to spotlight some Black-owned businesses in the area but the city is not allowing vendors to set up at the event.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the Juneteenth celebration has the city's full support but city code does not now allow for vendors on the Plaza for small events.
That could change, she added, if an ordinance being drafted by District 1 City Councilor Renee Villarreal is approved by the full council. The measure was introduced in May but was pulled for additional work and will be reintroduced in June or July.
Ahmad said he hopes to be able to invite vendors to next year's celebration.
Love and Happiness Santa Fe Juneteenth celebration
Enjoy food, live music and performances by Black poets, speakers and drummers.
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Santa Fe Plaza
Albuquerque 2022 Juneteenth Celebration
A two-day event that began Saturday features Black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, performers, speakers and musicians. There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, community circles and educational workshops.