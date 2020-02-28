The Santa Fe Regional Airport has been evacuated due to the presence of a suspicious package, according to Santa Fe police.
Transportation Security Administration employees identified the package and called police, Lt. Sean Strahon said. The police department's bomb squad was sent to the airport as a precaution, he said.
A passenger who did not want to be named said when his flight arrived at the airport, he and the other passengers were not allowed to go inside the building and were told to wait outside.
