For a city that aspires to be carbon neutral by 2040, installing rooftop solar projects can be challenging in historic parts of Santa Fe where even the height of a coyote fence or the color of stucco comes under close and careful scrutiny.
Solar and other energy collecting and conserving strategies are encouraged in four of the five historic districts, even if they can be seen with the naked eye. But publicly visible rooftop solar projects are expressly prohibited.
Yeah, they’re wanted and off limits at the same time.
As a result of the ambiguity and conflicting language in the land-use code, the city is on a mission to clean up the confusion — especially in light of various resolutions adopted by the governing body that call for bold action to address climate change.
“Responding to the state- and city-recognized climate crisis and the policy of encouraging the use of solar energy — and in an effort to be more consistent in administering the code — the Land Use Department seeks to adopt a written code interpretation in the near future regarding publicly visible solar in the historic districts,” Lisa Roach, manager of the city’s Historic Preservation Division, told the Historic Districts Review Board on Tuesday night.
In an interview Wednesday, Roach said proposals for publicly visible rooftop solar projects in Santa Fe’s historic districts have been treated inconsistently by the city in the past, ranging from outright denial to approval with a variance.
“The way that our code is set up is there are general standards for all districts and then there are district-specific standards that go a little bit deeper or touch on slightly different nuances that are allowable or prohibited in each district,” she said. “Our district-specific standards are encouraging of [rooftop solar projects] and provide guidelines as to how it can be properly — quote, unquote — screened.
“However, in the general design standards … there’s still a provision that says publicly visible rooftop solar is prohibited on significant or contributing buildings.”
Publicly visible rooftop solar projects are prohibited altogether from the Downtown and Eastside Historic District, which has more stringent rules and only allows them if they are shielded from public view.
“We would like to work toward possibly changing that, but we’re not intent upon making code amendments at this stage,” Roach said.
In the four other historic districts, publicly visible rooftop solar projects are allowed as long as they are screened, a term that is loosely defined in the code. A solar array on a home with a pitched roof, for example, must be integrated into the pitch.
At Tuesday’s H-board meeting, members of the public and the panel expressed support for the city’s effort to put something in writing to clearly define the rules, as well as to make them a little more flexible to encourage more solar arrays.
“I’m very concerned that if we keep going with business as usual, we are going to create a lot more suffering due to the climate emergency,” Mary Ray Cate, who lives in a historic district on Cerro Gordo Road, told the board.
Cate, who has photovoltaic panels on top of her guesthouse, said there are “lots of things in the neighborhood that weren’t there back in the 1800s.”
“I don’t know how historic you want to get, but we have more and more wires and cables and everything, and I think we have to really rethink our priorities here,” she said. “I just would urge you to keep in mind the larger problem that we’re facing, this ecological crisis.”
Though a written code interpretation is still in the works, the H-board unanimously approved a request Tuesday to install 11 solar panels on the pitched roof of a home in the 700 block of Don Gaspar Avenue. The panels will be publicly visible, directly facing East Berger Street, but they will be integrated into the pitched roof as required under the Don Gaspar Area Historic District design standards.
Homeowner Kristina Martinez, an attorney who serves on the city’s Ethics and Campaign Review Board, told the H-board she started to prepare a legal argument about why her proposal was allowed under the code.
Instead, she spoke from the heart.
“We get the importance of the historic preservation board, and we understand that our house is a contributing factor to the Don Gaspar neighborhood, and that’s part of the reason we love and bought the house,” she said.
“We also are very concerned about the environment and climate change, and the reason we want the solar panels on our house is not to lower our already very low electricity bill,” added Martinez, a lifelong Santa Fe resident. “What we’re really trying to do is reduce our fossil fuel footprint in a personal way, and I think we really view it as a personal responsibility.”
Board member Anthony Guida said he would encourage the public “to continue to push for more and better integration of solar.”
Roach, the Historic Preservation Division manager, said solar and other energy-saving projects fit perfectly in line with the mission of historic preservation.
“I think there’s this perception that historic preservation is not compatible with climate change mitigation efforts like rooftop solar and things like that and green building,” she said. “If you really look at what historic preservation is, it couldn’t be more of a sustainable effort. You’re talking about reusing materials, preserving what’s existing rather than installing new materials. It is really the epitome of sustainability, and the more that we can get on board with more active approaches to reducing our carbon footprint like allowing rooftop solar installations, then the more sustainable we can become.”
Five historic districts
• Downtown and Eastside
• Don Gaspar Area
• Westside-Guadalupe
• Historic Review
• Historic Transition
The Santa Fe Downtown and Eastside Historic District was established in 1957; the other four were established in 1983.
